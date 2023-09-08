Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra will open its 2023-2024 concert season with Mahler’s “Resurrection” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Led by Music Director Edward Polochick, who is celebrating 25 years of conducting LSO, the program will consist of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, “Resurrection.”

“This symphony, to me, speaks more strongly of the human condition than any of Mahler’s other works,” said Polochick.

Joining LSO will be vocal soloists Esther Heideman, soprano, and Susan Platts, mezzo-soprano, and the combined choirs of the Abendmusik Chorus directed by Tom Trenney, Concordia University’s A Cappella Choir directed by Dr. Kurt Von Kampen, Nebraska Wesleyan’s University Choir directed by Tom Trenney, and the St. Paul United Methodist Church Choir directed by Paul Robinson.

“It is my desire to always include the community, and I wanted to use as many choirs as possible to make the impact you need chorally for this work,” said Polochick. “I think it is so appropriate to open my 25th season with a work of this magnitude that holds such a positive and uplifting message.”

For tickets, visit lincolnsymphony.com. LSO’s Audience Services manager is also available at 402-476-2211 Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Box Office and Will Call open at the venue 90 minutes before each performance.

For a more in-depth conversation about each classical concert, watch LSO’s Pre-Concert Chats with Maestro Polochick and special guests, hosted by Nebraska Public Media. The chat for each classical concert will be available on LSO's podcast feed and on LSO's social media and YouTube channels the week of each concert, and is also screened in the Steinhart Room 45 minutes before the concert begins.

To stay current with symphony events, follow Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.