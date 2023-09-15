Pinewood Bowl has announced its first concert for next year.
Needtobreathe, the South Carolina Christian rock band, will be coming to the venue on May 18.
A number of Needtobreathe's songs have reached No. 1 on the Christian Albums chart, and its 2014 album, "Multiplied," was nominated for a Grammy.
Opening for the band will be Nashville-based Judah & the Lion, an alternative rock and folk band that has had a number of hits on the alternative charts.
Both bands have played in Lincoln before. NeedTobreathe did a concert at Pinewood Bowl in 2018, and Judah & the Lion performed at the Bourbon Theatre in 2019.
The concert will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Tickets start at $35 and will go sale Sept. 22 at ticketmaster.com.
