Project Blackbird, 9 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. The U.K.’s Project Blackbird is American vocalist Ming Ngael, guitarist Alan Roberts, drummer Eddie Dublin and multi-instrumentalists Jamie Varley and Jon Read, the former trumpet player of The Specials. They’ve been described as creating soundscapes “where Sade, Bjork, Jeff Beck and David Byrne meet Portishead.”

Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers, 5 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Austin’s singing drummer Lindsay Beaver and fiery guitarist Brad Stivers return to the Zoo Bar for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. Tagged by Alligator Records’ Bruce Iglauer as “the love child of Amy Winehouse and Little Richard,” the classically trained Beaver and Stivers bring blues, soul and rock ’n’ roll with passion, urgency and flair.

Bad Wolves with For The Fallen Dreams, Inimical Drive, Arson City, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Active rock radio hitmakers Bad Wolves, who most recently topped the charts with “Sober,” will bring their crunching metal that has been streamed more than a half-billion times to the Bourbon on Tuesday. The L.A. metal band will be joined by three other bands on the hard-rock bill.

Alistair Greene, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Blues rocker Alistair Greene, who played the Bourbon Theatre with Tab Benoit a couple of years ago, is back in Lincoln this week for a Zoo Bar show. Singer/guitarist Greene spent eight years touring with the Alan Parsons Project; has appeared with Eric Clapton, Walter Trout and Coco Montoya; and was a member of Sugarray Rayford’s Blues Music Award-nominated band. He’s touring behind a new Benoit-produced album, “The New World Blues.”

