Sputnik Kaputnik, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Sputnik Kaputnik will release, or perhaps more appropriately, unleash "Turkey Burgers and Other Delights," at the Zoo on Thursday. A 13-song slab of spacey, dancey electropop with titles like "A Post From Your Worst Uncle or a Guy You Hated in High School," "Hats Are Bad, Don’t Wear Them" and "PA for Michael Bay" with rapped, funny lyrics, the pro-meat "Beef Jerk-y," and the title cut, the album perfectly captures the wise-guy synth stylings that the band will deliver live Thursday night.

JV Allstars with Sweats, Big World, Glow and Ghostlike, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Lincoln pop-punk veterans JV Allstars will introduce their audiences to their favorite new Lincoln bands — Sweats, Big World, Glow and Ghostlike — at this nightlong all-ages show at the Bourbon.

Dwight Carrier & BlackCat Zydeco, 9 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Veteran Louisiana accordion player Dwight Carrier is carrying on a family tradition with his band BlackCat Zydeco, who will make their Lincoln debut Saturday at the Zoo Bar. A professional since 13, Carrier’s family zydeco history goes back to the 1920s and includes his cousins BeyBey, Calvin and frequent Zoo visitor Chubby.

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, 5 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method is an award-winning alternative blues band from the Pacific Northwest. The trio, fronted by O’Keary, who’s won blues society awards for her songwriting, singing and performing, is known for its joyous performances, O'Keary's powerful, expressive voice, and powerful bass grooves.

Cairo Knife Fight, 8 p.m. Monday, Bourbon Theatre. Formed in New Zealand, now based in Las Vegas, Cairo Knife Fight is a two-man band made up of lead vocalist/drummer/keyboard bassist Nick Gaffaney and Grammy-winning guitarist George Pajon Jr., who’s played with the likes of the Black Eyed Peas, Carlos Santana and Nas. Together they push the boundaries of what two musicians can do, using loops and other electronics to concoct a mix of heavy metal and pop.

Less Than Jake, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Ska-punk veterans Less Than Jake celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album "Hello Rockview" at the Bourbon on Tuesday, playing it in its entirety on the Lincoln stop of its massive "Welcome to Rockville" 2023 tour. Formed in Gainesville, Florida, in 1992, Less Than Jake, known for singles like "She’s Gonna Break Soon" and "The Science of Selling Yourself Short" released its ninth album "Silver Linings" three years ago.

Ghost Town Blues Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Memphis’ Ghost Town Blues Band, whose 2019 "Shine" topped the Billboard Blues Albums Chart, returns to the Zoo on Wednesday. The six-man band, formed in 2009 and led by vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Matt Isbell, has been hailed by Living Blues magazine as "21st-century blues at its best, with a stage show and energy that is unparalleled."

