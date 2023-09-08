The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will present its final act of the season Wednesday, Sept. 13, with a free noon concert by the Lightning Bugs at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

The Lightning Bugs are a jazz trio specializing in “moonbeam swing.” The band’s name is borrowed from the title of the pop music classic, “Glow Worm.” Smooth vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition are the hallmark of a Lightning Bugs show. The Bugs' repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the 1930s and '40s, when the big bands were blowing and the dance floors were crowded.

The trio was founded in 1987 when Reynold Peterson was asked to put together a concert performance for the Lincoln Association of Traditional Arts. For well over 30 years, the Bugs have performed concerts, club dates, and made radio and television appearances.

The band has released four recordings, including "The Lightning Bugs," "Bugology," "Stretchin’ Out" and "Glow."

The Lightning Bugs feature Steve Hanson (guitar and vocals), Reynold Peterson (percussion and vocals) and Jim Pipher (bass and vocals).