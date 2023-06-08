James McMurtry has been making albums for more than 30 years. But he only makes those records so he can stay on the road.

The Texas singer-songwriter has had to get in the van and head out across the country to make money with his music.

“It’s been that way for us for a long time,” McMurtry said. "I never made money off records. I had to tour cheap back before Napster. It’s really been from the get-go. The Columbia records never did recoup. We had to learn to tour cheap right off the bat.”

The three records McMurtry cut for Columbia Records, beginning with 1989’s “Too Long in the Wasteland,” didn’t make much money for him or the label. But they established McMurtry as one of the best songwriters of his generation and set him up for a life in vans, which has become a little more wearying as he enters his 60s.

“It’s a little tougher, but the vans ride smoother than they used to,” he said. “I don’t like buses. I’ve only been on a few of them. I’d rather be in a van and have everybody get their own hotel room every night.”

Perhaps inevitably, the road contributes to songs that McMurtry writes, like “Canola Fields,” the lead track from 2021’s “The Horses and the Hounds,” his most recent album.

“That came through the windshield,” he said. “We spent a lot of time back and forth in western Canada. They got this crop that has these beautiful chartreuse blossoms that go out all the way to the horizon. We didn’t know what it was. Then, one time, there was a sign ‘Canola Processing.' And in October or November, we saw it raked up into rows and a bunch of machines scooping it up. So we figured out it was a row crop.”

The songs, however, aren’t written on the road.

“I’ll get a phrase and turn it over in my head, but I'm not really writing a song,” he said. "I write when our tour draw starts falling off and I start working on an album. We’re still doing pretty good off this last one, so it may be a while.”

That means songs from “The Horses and the Hounds” will figure prominently in the set that McMurtry and his band will play at The Royal Grove on Thursday.

“We play pretty much the same set through a tour, maybe a couple tours,” McMurtry said. "When it gets boring for us up there, we change it. It’s just about set flow, what song naturally follows another.

“… This new record is connecting with people a little more than a lot of them. The nature of what makes a song popular is the listener. If the listener can connect with the character in the song and see themselves in it, they want to listen to it again and again."

Of late, after we did this interview last month, McMurtry has been encoring wearing a dress in protest of anti-drag laws enacted in Florida and Tennessee and introduced in at least 13 other states. That includes Nebraska, where Sen. Megan Hunt was able to get the measure indefinitely postponed.

The audience reaction, by all reports, has been enthusiastic. And the shows have been generating positive reviews from writers and fans, even if the band doesn’t enjoy the show.

“You can be having a horrible time up there and people think that it’s great,” he said. "You have to try to connect with the audience and the energy they have, which is easier in a band situation, where they’re moving sometimes. Solo shows — they’re all looking at you.”

When McMurtry’s not on tour, he has a twice-weekly residency at the venerable Continental Club in Austin, Texas, with his band on Tuesdays and solo on Wednesdays.

“It keeps the chops up. But the main thing is it builds the audience. Austin has become such a tourist town. A lot of people come in and just go to the Continental Club. They don’t care who is playing. A lot of them have never heard of James McMurtry before. That’s what you want.

“You have to keep your audience growing. Some of them are getting old and won’t be around or won’t come out.”

McMurtry, who first played Lincoln in the early ’90s, will be back in town Thursday at yet another new venue for him, one of hundreds of places he’s played over the years. Asked if there’s anywhere he hasn’t played that he still wants to visit, he said:

“I’ve played every place in the agency books and some that aren’t. I'd like to play in Hawaii so I can say I’ve played all 50 states. I’ve played Alaska. But I’ve never been to Hawaii.”

He sure won’t be taking a van to the islands. But he’ll probably find one there to keep making a living from his music.

