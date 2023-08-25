The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by Late Nite Menu at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

With frontwoman/songwriter Jodi-Renee Giron bringing sounds from her gospel roots, Late Nite Menu performs original arrangements of both jazz and funk greats, as well as their own brand of new school songs with old school grooves.

The band features Jodi-Renee Giron (vocals and keys), Greg Simon (trumpet), Shawn Bell (trombone), Tetsuya Nishiyama (guitar), Jonah Bennett (bass) and Kendall Wooden (drums).

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.