Annually, I put together a pair of best-of lists — of concerts and live shows I’ve seen and albums I’ve heard — in the first six months of the year, then follow it up with a year-end compilation that almost always omits some of the shows and records that made the half-year list.

This year, I’m cheating by a couple of weeks — I wanted to include ZooFest, which happened July 6-8, and had a week off following the festival, and the Cowboys in the Campfire show July 9. But given that there were no shows of note in the first two weeks of January, it really is a list of the best shows I saw in the first six months of live music of 2023.

Another caveat here, there’s nothing here from the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Let’s just say it’s hard to compare American Ballet Theatre’s “Giselle,” Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott, and the musical “Jagged Little Pill” with the pop/rock/country shows that make up the list.

That said, here are my top 15 shows of 2023 so far, in chronological order:

* The Zooeys, Bodega’s Alley, Lincoln Exposed.

* Roosevelt Collier, Zoo Bar.

* The Mavericks, Bourbon Theatre.

* Shinedown, Pinnacle Bank Arena.

* Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah, Orpheum Theatre, Omaha.

* Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini, Pinnacle Bank Arena.

* They Might Be Giants, Bourbon Theatre.

* Rodney Crowell, Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

* John Fullbright, Cain’s Ballroom.

* James McMurtry, The Royal Grove.

* Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe, Steelhouse Omaha.

* Charlie Musselwhite, ZooFest.

* Amythyst Kiah, ZooFest.

* The James Hunter Six, ZooFest.

* Cowboys in the Campfire, Zipline Brewing Co.

Kiah is the first artist, in memory, to turn up on one of my best-of lists twice in the same year, much less six months. But she was stunningly great opening for Isbell in May and even better when she played a full ZooFest set.

The Crowell and Fullbright shows were part of Switchyard, a festival held in conjunction with the World of Bob Dylan conference I attended in Tulsa in early June. They were the first shows that I’d seen at the legendary Cain’s Ballroom, the “house that Bob Wills built” in the ’30s and ’40s and the site of one of the infamous Sex Pistols shows on their ill-fated 1978 tour.

Now for the recordings. It’s impossible for anyone to “keep up” with the cascade of new releases — I get from 50 to 100 emails announcing new albums or containing downloads and streams each week.

So there’s no chance of any list like this — whether compiled by one person or a staff — can really represent the “best of” all the albums released in any time period.

That means that what follows is a collection of my favorite albums released in the first six months of the year with another caveat: Trimming the list to 15 to match the number of shows meant that records by, among others, Janelle Monae, Miley Cyrus and Son Volt got omitted.

Here’s the 15 that made the countdown in alphabetical order:

* boygenius, “The Record.”

* Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.”

* Bob Dylan, “Shadow Kingdom.”

* Foo Fighters, “But We Are Here."

* Ellie Goulding, “Higher Than Heaven.”

* PJ Harvey, “I Inside The Old Year Dying.”

* The Hold Steady, “The Price of Progress.”

* Ice Spice, “Like..?”

* Jason Isbell, “Weathervanes.”

* Iggy Pop, “Every Loser.”

* Margo Price, “Strays.”

* Paul Simon, “Seven Psalms.”

* Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, “Altitude.”

* Young Fathers, “Heavy Heavy.”

* Lucinda Williams, “Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart.”

And a final addendum — which is the release I’ve spent the most time listening to this year, in large part because of its size — the five-CD Bob Dylan box set “Fragments” that contains a remixed version of his “Time Out of Mind” album that, to my ears, is better than the 1997 Daniel Lanois-produced release, a couple CDs of outtakes and alternative versions from the 1996-97 recording sessions and a pair of live CDs from the era.

That set was part of my Dylan immersion that included the conference and a day spent at the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, looking at handwritten lyrics, photos and films and artifacts, which will almost certainly be the highlight of my 2023 musical tourism.

