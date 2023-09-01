The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by Janet Jeffries at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

Jeffries has been performing since the 1970s. She sings a wide variety of music, including classic country, country rock, folk, American standards, patriotic, gospel, frontier period songs, tunes from the Big Band era, Czech music and more.

She has been lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in various dance bands over the years. She entertains regularly for senior communities, holiday parties, fairs, festivals, theme events, pioneer heritage and living history events, dances, weddings, vintage car shows and other occasions.

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.