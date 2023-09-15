Janet Jeffries will perform Thursday, Sept. 21, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

Jeffries has been performing since the 1970s. She sings a wide variety of music, including classic country, country rock, folk, American standards, patriotic, gospel, frontier period songs, tunes from the Big Band era, Czech music and more.

She has been lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in various dance bands over the years. She entertains regularly for senior communities, holiday parties, fairs, festivals, theme events, pioneer heritage and living history events, dances, weddings, vintage car shows and other occasions.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.