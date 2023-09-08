CupcakKe with Gina V, 8 p.m Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Chicago rapper CupcakKe, whose mix of off-color humor and brash lyrics about sex have made her a much-copied streaming sensation, was one of the stars of Lincoln Calling in 2017. After taking a hiatus, she’s back in Lincoln on Friday for a Bourbon Theatre show.

Treaty Oak Revival with Wyatt Weaver Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. The latest group to emerge from the Red Dirt country scene, Treaty Oak Revival was formed in Odessa, Texas, in 2019 and released its acclaimed debut album “No Vacancy” in 2012. Two singles last year have set up the band for a new release and a tour that will bring them to the Bourbon for its Lincoln debut Saturday.

Todd Day Wait with Kyren Penrose, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Duffy’s Tavern. In 2009, Todd Day Wait put everything he owned on the curb of his Columbia, Missouri, home and began what has become a never-ending cross-country voyage. The troubadour, who has since relocated to New Orleans, blends blues, folk, country and early R&B into easy-going songs that almost demand singalongs, even if the audience doesn’t know the words.

John Nemeth and Laura Chavez, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Zoo Bar audiences are familiar with John Nemeth, the Memphis master of the harmonica who picked up Blues Music Awards for his harp playing and best traditional blues album. And they know Laura Chavez, who got the BMA for best guitarist for her work with Candye Kane and Nikki Hill. They’ve joined up for a tour that’s sure to deliver some powerhouse blues at the Zoo on Wednesday.

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band with the Wildwoods, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nebraska Innovation Campus. The four-member John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band, which blends bluegrass with elements of West Coast folk-rock, will headline the second concert in the Nebraska Bluegrass Concert Series at Nebraska Innovation Campus on Wednesday. The band will be joined by The Wildwoods, the Lincoln-based folk/Americana trio featuring husband-wife duo Noah and Chloe Gose and bassist Andrew Vaggalis.

Kimmi Bitter and the West Side Twang, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Kimmi Bitter and her band, the Westside Twang, are dedicated to bringing back old-school straight-up country music, circa 1962, with her most recent harmony-drenched ballads, “My Grass is Blue,” which made Saving Country Music’s best of 2022 list, and “I Dream of You,” begging comparisons to Patsy Cline with the Jordanaires.

Kolby Cooper, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Kolby Cooper is a shooting country star, coming out of the Texas country scene to sign a major label deal, put out his debut album “Boy From Anderson County to The Moon” last year, play the Grand Ole Opry and, now, send his rockin’ new single “Kill Me” up the country charts. He’ll be making his first stop in Lincoln at the Bourbon on Thursday.

20 infamous band feuds from the '60s and '70s 20 infamous band feuds from the '60s and '70s The Beatles: John Lennon vs. Paul McCartney Simon & Garfunkel: Paul Simon vs. Art Garfunkel The Who: Pete Townshend vs. Roger Daltrey The Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger vs. Keith Richards Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young The Kinks: Ray Davies vs. Dave Davies Jeff Beck vs. the Yardbirds The Everly Brothers: Don Everly vs. Phil Everly Pink Floyd: David Gilmour vs. Roger Waters The Beach Boys: Mike Love vs. Brian Wilson Eagles: Don Felder vs. Don Henley Fleetwood Mac: Stevie Nicks vs. Lindsey Buckingham Fleetwood Mac: John McVie vs. Christine McVie The Allman Brothers Band: Gregg Allman vs. Dickey Betts Creedence Clearwater Revival: John Fogerty vs. Tom Fogerty The Band: Levon Helm vs. Robbie Robertson The Beatles: George Harrison vs. Paul McCartney Kiss: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley vs. Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Deep Purple: Ian Gillan vs. Ritchie Blackmore The Ramones: Johnny Ramone vs. Joey Ramone