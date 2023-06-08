Andrea Von Kampen with Steady Wells, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Andrea Von Kampen last played Lincoln in December, joining friends and family at her annual Christmas concert. The singer-songwriter, who’s on a Midwest tour, will be back home Saturday for a Bourbon show. She’ll most likely play from “That Spell,” her superb 2021 album, along with cuts from the soundtrack of “A Chance Encounter,” the indie romantic drama in which she starred as a singer-songwriter.

Angela Hagenbach Quintet, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jazz in June, Sheldon Museum of Art Sculpture Garden. The Angela Hagenbach Quintet from Kansas City will return to Jazz in June for the first time since 2013. Hagenbach, a fashion model turned Brazilian jazz singer, has a rich contralto voice that moves easily between genres, excelling in her interpretations of jazz standards and Latin jazz. She’s toured with Clark Terry and recorded both standards and her original compositions.

Bernard Allison, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. The guitar-slinging, singer-songwriter son of legendary bluesman Luther Allison, Bernard Allison is based in Paris and plays up to 250 dates a year in the U.S. and Europe. An energetic showman, and a prolific recording artist, he’ll hit the Zoo Bar on Wednesday with his signature blend of vintage and modern Chicago and Texas blues, R&B and roots rock.

Prof, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Minneapolis rapper Prof hits Lincoln on Wednesday on “The Workhorse Tour” promoting his just-released seventh album “Horse.” A determinedly independent artist, Prof has seen his albums, filled with his impressive lyrical flow, hit the top 10 on multiple charts and is known for his raucous live shows.

