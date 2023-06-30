Howard Mahan, 9 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Kansas guitarist, singer and songwriter Howard Mahan started playing guitar in a family band at age 9; studied guitar, business and law; and has played shows and made records across the country with several groups, including Howard Mahan & Friends. He’ll be at the Zoo Bar on Friday, touring behind his second album, “Marigold.”

Matt Heckler with Johno Leeroy, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Multiinstrumentalist Matt Heckler, who’s an old-school fiddler par excellence, sticks to the darker side of Appalachian mountain music but folds Eastern European and Irish sounds into his music. A nonstop touring artist who’s played with the likes of Devil Makes Three and Flogging Molly, Heckler is touring behind “Blood, Water, Coal,” his career-defining, pandemic-recorded album.

Zero 9:36, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Rapper and singer Zero 9:36 will kick off a July tour at the Bourbon on Sunday. Matthew Collins emerged from the Philadelphia hip-hop community under the name Zero, where he was known for his machine-gun delivery and caustic verses. Changing his handle to Zero 9:36 in 2019, he combined rapping and singing with guitars, electronics and industrial music.

