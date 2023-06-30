Howard Mahan, 9 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Kansas guitarist, singer and songwriter Howard Mahan started playing guitar in a family band at age 9; studied guitar, business and law; and has played shows and made records across the country with several groups, including Howard Mahan & Friends. He’ll be at the Zoo Bar on Friday, touring behind his second album, “Marigold.” Matt Heckler with Johno Leeroy, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Multiinstrumentalist Matt Heckler, who’s an old-school fiddler par excellence, sticks to the darker side of Appalachian mountain music but folds Eastern European and Irish sounds into his music. A nonstop touring artist who’s played with the likes of Devil Makes Three and Flogging Molly, Heckler is touring behind “Blood, Water, Coal,” his career-defining, pandemic-recorded album.
Zero 9:36, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Rapper and singer Zero 9:36 will kick off a July tour at the Bourbon on Sunday. Matthew Collins emerged from the Philadelphia hip-hop community under the name Zero, where he was known for his machine-gun delivery and caustic verses. Changing his handle to Zero 9:36 in 2019, he combined rapping and singing with guitars, electronics and industrial music.
The meteoric rise of artificial intelligence is raising thorny questions about exactly who owns the output of AI tools. And, as AI-generated music and art crosses more into the mainstream, pressure is growing to find the answers. CNN's Michael Holmes talks to Martin Clancy, founding chair of a global committee focused on the ethics of AI in the arts, about the promise and peril of this new technology.
Photos: Jazz in June kicks off with first evening of music
People line the bridge and gather in the Sheldon Museum of Art sculpture garden to see a performance by Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino perform during the first performance of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lauren Camp sways with her daughter Laura Espejel as they dance to music by Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Concertgoers dance outside of the Sheldon Museum of Art during a concert by Alexis Arai y Su Grupo as part of the Jazz in June concert series Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The music group Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino is reflected in the sunglasses of Ariel Washington during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Alexis Arai sings during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of the group Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino play their instruments during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Alexis Arai sings on stage during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dawson Dynek spins Marielle Hinrichs as they dance to music by Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Concertgoers sit outside of the Sheldon Art museum to listen to Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Harper Trumble (top right) dances with her cousin Keegan VanDeWater (right) while Alexis Arai y Su Grupo perform as part of the Jazz in June concert series on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at in the Sheldon Sculpture Garden at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln. The first performers for Jazz in June drew a sizable crowd on Tuesday. The free concert series, held each Tuesday in June, will feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m. Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market offered food and drinks to hungry patrons. And a bike Valet will provided free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until the end of the performance in the market.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Alexis Arai sings on stage during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Concertgoers take in the music during the first night of the Jazz in June concert series outside the Sheldon Museum of Art on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott
@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!