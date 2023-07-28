The Kickback with Blondo, Guilt Vacation, 8 p.m. Friday, 1867 Bar. It’s been five years since The Kickback played Lincoln — at one point the South Dakota-gone-to-Chicago band’s home away from home. Kickback leader Billy Yost has a new acoustic album and the band is stopping at 1867 Bar on a four-date tour that will wind up with the members at the top of a festival bill in their home state. Always an indie rock blast, a Kickback show is a don’t-miss.

Hemlock with Blue Felix, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1867 Bar. Metal’s Hemlock is celebrating three decades on the road with its “Dirty Thirty” tour that stops at 1867 Bar on Saturday. Originally from Las Vegas, the independent band relocated to Iowa to be in the middle of the country, where it can go out in any direction easier. The band has recorded 16 albums, without a label, and toured with Lamb of God and others.

Larry Fleet with Stephen Wilson Jr., 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up influenced by Merle Haggard and Marvin Gaye, and now counts Willie Nelson and Jake Owen among his fans. Tagged as the future of traditional country music, the singer-songwriter just played The Ryman Auditorium, the mother church of country, for the first time and sold the place out.

Earth Groans with By The Thousands, Revi, 6 p.m. Sunday, 1867 Bar. South Dakota metalcore band Earth Groans released its “Tongue Tied” EP in March and is heading south to Lincoln to support that album at 1867 Bar on Sunday. Since the release of its debut EP in 2017, the band has steadily grown in the heavy metal scene, gathering millions of streams and playing shows and festivals across the country.

Shaw Davis & the Black Ties, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Shaw Davis & the Black Ties is one of the hottest young bands on the blues rock circuit, where it's gaining notoriety for its raw, psychedelic blend of blues and roots rock. The Florida trio, led by 24-year-old guitarist Davis, has played more than 300 shows since it formed six years ago and represented south Florida at the 2018 International Blues Challenge.

Jeff Crosby, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Singer/songwriter Jeff Crosby got noticed a few years ago when a pair of his songs, “This Old Town” and “Oh Love, Oh Lord,” were featured in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.” Crosby, an Idaho native now located in L.A., has performed with Widespread Panic and seen his songs recorded by Reckless Kelly.

30 incredible moments at Pinnacle Bank Arena KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16 Florida Georgia Line Cher Eric Church Elton John Pink in Lincoln, 3/6/18 Lorde at Pinnacle Bank Arena Garth Brooks Concert, 10.20.2017 Metallica Red Hot Chili Peppers Carrie Underwood performs in Lincoln Jason Aldean, 09/19/2013 Katy Perry Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Fleetwood Mac Pearl Jam Michael Bublé Red Hot Chili Peppers Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Billy Joel Concert Alice Cooper pyro Stevie Nicks Paul McCartney Blake Shelton performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena Lil' Wayne performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena JAKE OWEN Bob Seger Cyndi Lauper Bon Jovi Concert John Mayer Justin Bieber Performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 6.21.16 Miranda Lambert, 10/10/2013