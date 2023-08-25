Escape The Hive, with Hookt, Phil Koubek Quartet, Cyphen, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rosie's Downtown. Former King of Dust and one-time Jake E. Lee vocalist Michael Thomas Beck brings his ’70s-style hard rock band Escape The Hive to his hometown of Lincoln for a show that will preview the Sept. 15 release of the Phoenix-based "New Wave of Classic Rock" band's debut album, "It's Gonna Sting."

Lil Flip, Pastor Troy, Durrough, Kap G. 9 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Lil Flip, who played the Royal Grove in 2020, is back in Lincoln on Saturday, this time for a Bourbon Theatre show. Lil Flip found a hit with 2000’s “I Can Do Dat,” earning him the title “The Freestyle King,” a major label deal and the path to a pair of smashes: “The Way We Ball” and “Sunshine.” After a decade of ups and downs, scrapes with the law and the writing of a book, Lil Flip’s back at it — hard.

GWAR with Crobot, Ezra, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Lincoln is a very good market for GWAR, who’ll return to the Bourbon on Sunday, about a year after its last appearance. The rotating lineup of grotesquely costumed interplanetary heavy metal “shock rockers” includes no original members. But that makes no difference for fans, who will pack the place for a chance to get sprayed with fake bodily fluids.

The Legendary Shack Shakers with The 40 Acre Mule, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. The now-legendary The Legendary Shack Shakers, have, over the last quarter-century become the leaders of the “Southern Gothic” sound, blending swamp blues, rock ‘n’ roll all and rockabilly, and deliver intense shows led by theatrical singer J.D. Wilks, called “the last great one left” by the Dead Kennedys' Jello Biafra.

Curtis Salgado, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Fresh off receiving his Soul Blues Artist Blues Music Award, Curtis Salgado, who played the Zoo in May, will return to the club where he’s been a favorite for decades Wednesday. Known as the man who taught Blues Brother John Belushi the blues, Salgado has been playing the club since he teamed up with Robert Cray back in the ’80s and came back to Lincoln as soon as he could following a 2017 heart attack that led to triple-bypass surgery.

