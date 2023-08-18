Kayla Marque with Mesonjixx, 9 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Kayla Marque has been at the top of the Denver music scene since she released “Like and Die Like This,” her ethereal alternative pop album, a decade ago. A Denver native from a musical family, which includes her uncle, Larry Dunn, of Earth, Wind & Fire, Marque released “Brain Chemistry,” a double album that looks at self-love, trauma and mental health in 2020, and the next year put out a funky, genre-bending album with her side project The Grand Alliance.

The Skatalites, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. It’s been five years since the Skatalites, led by original vocalist Doreen Shaffer, have played Lincoln. But the ska pioneers, who started recording and performing in the early ’60s and have played with everyone who is anyone in Jamaican music will be back Tuesday, this time at the Zoo Bar rather than the Bourbon Theatre, playing their classic songs like "Guns of Navarone" to what will likely be a packed house.

Kerosene Heights with Big World, The Credentials, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Duffy’s Tavern. North Carolina’s Kerosene Heights just released their first album “Southeast of Somewhere” and are on the road promoting the record that contains “Kathryn,” the group’s breakthrough single that has made them one of the emo bands of the moment.

The Wailers with Ro Hempel Band, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Led by Aston Barrett Jr., the son of original Wailer Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the latest version of the Wailers carries on the legacy of the band that backed reggae legend Bob Marley. No longer containing any original members — the last of whom, Bunny Wailer, passed away last year — The Wailers not only keep their music alive but are releasing and performing original material, including songs from “One World,” their first album in 25 years that garnered a 2021 Best Reggae Album Grammy nomination.

Trey Lewis with Justin Holt, Jason Mayer Band, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Country singer Trey Lewis’ “D***ed Down in Dallas” was tagged as one of the worst songs of 2020 by the Los Angeles Times. It nonetheless went viral — in part because listeners thought it was a joke. But it wasn’t, neither were the autobiographically based songs on 2021’s “Shut the Door,” or the iTunes hits “My Ex Came Over” and “Give a Country Boy a Call.” He’s back in Lincoln on Thursday for a show after leaving Kid Rock’s U.S. tour earlier this year.

