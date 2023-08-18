After a year of touring, The Head and the Heart's Jonathan Russell still isn't sure how the songs from "Every Shade of Blue" are going over in concert.

That album saw Russell, the group's frontman and songwriter, move even further into pop and away from the indie folk of "Down in the Valley" and "Rivers and Roads," which got THATH tagged as Seattle's best new band a dozen years ago.

So fans who embraced the band's folky stylings are getting songs like the slinky, beat-driven "Starstruck," which they may or may not have heard via last year's record or at shows, challenging their expectations.

That's especially true for "Paradigm," which wraps its sweet pop melody around a throbbing bass line.

"That one shakes people the most," Russell said. "I'm not sure they know what to do with it. We played it for a while, but it was such a question mark after the show. It's always, 'How did that go?' 'I don't know, but I had a blast.'"

Some new songs, like "Virginia (Wind in the Night)" are more in the folk/roots vein and have clearly connected with THATH fans, on streaming services and when they turn up during shows.

"How are the pop songs going over? Who knows, dude," Russell said. "At the end of the day, it's with the fans. When you're writing, you're not thinking of the fans and I don't think they want you to. What they're after is your view of the world and how you wrap it up in the music. Sometimes I can look out and see how it's going over. But I can't be too concerned about that. ... I about wish you could actually do a poll at the end of the show. I'm always curious about that."

The Head and the Heart will be testing fans at Pinewood Bowl on Friday, as the band winds down its summer tour that served as something of a family reunion for the band. For the first half of the year, THATH played festivals and one-off shows without violinist/guitarist/vocalist Charity Rose Thielen, who's been on maternity leave, sometimes without her husband multi-instrumentalist Matt Gervais, and, a few times, with founding member Josiah Johnson, who left the group in 2016.

"That was an interesting five or six months," Russell said. "I was really excited to get back on the road as a full band, get Charity back and get out there and find a rhythm. It's difficult to fly in and do a festival. I find it difficult to hit the ground running."

As it has done since the pandemic, THATH is co-headlining this summer, touring with first The Revivalists and, this month, with Father John Misty, who will join them at Pinewood

"It makes for a really strong show," Russell said of the pairing. "There's enough of an overlap. But I'm sure there's going to be fans there who listen to both and some who don't. Anytime I go see a show, it adds some richness and color to the music. I'm excited to watch our fans support and interact with" Father John Misty.

Then, Russell said, the audience will get its chance to interact with the songs from "Every Shade of Blue," which was written and recorded during the pandemic with band members scattered from coast to coast — Russell now lives in Richmond, Virginia, while Theilen and Gervais are still in Seattle.

"Anytime I write a new album, there's new characters, if you get what I mean," Russell said. "When you're performing those characters in a vacuum in the studio, it's easy. Then taking that to the stage, with the fans who haven't seen you for eight months, or two or three years, you have to be careful because they're used to the old bandits."

Some of those "characters" are really Russell, most notably in the semi-autobiographical "Family Man," which presents a challenge on stage.

"You get a little self-conscious when you're doing that," he said. "The difference between that and 'Down in the Valley' is night and day. I look at Freddie Mercury: Every performance he did what he wanted to do. I love performing like that. But it doesn't always happen for me right away. I get up and do it, but it takes a while."

On occasion, that "a while" can last for most of a concert.

"I would always prefer to have a great show. ... I'm not trying to advocate for a bad show, but there are certain days when it's hard to get out of your head and start things," Russell said. "Luckily there's six of us and we've been doing it 10 to 13 years. There's always somebody picking up the rope for me."

Those five bandmates joined Russell in group therapy during the pandemic, working through issues that had lingered in the group for years and emerging closer and better adjusted to each other.

In part, because of that and the band's sustained success, Russell says he's content with where THATH is a dozen years into its existence.

"It's interesting," he said. "Bands start out as, 'We want to be the Beatles. We want to be the biggest band in the world.' We have a pretty good life. We've got great fans, we've got a lot of freedom and a lot of control. The grass is always greener. But I'm starting to realize our pasture is quite nice."

PhotoFiles: Concerts in Lincoln in the '70s Cricket Cornstock II Ewing Street Times Doctor Feelgood Belmont Rally Concert at Pershing Cricket Cornstock II Cricket Belmont Rally Yes Cricket