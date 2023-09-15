Group Sax will be the next act to perform in the Capital Jazz Society’s Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St.

Group Sax is made up of members of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra saxophone section playing an eclectic mix of original jazz standards, arrangements and even some new compositions. Without the help of a rhythm section, Group Sax navigates through various jazz styles, creating grooves and improvisations.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.