The Fabtones will emerge from retirement to play their rhythm and blues music to benefit the Lincoln Music Teachers Association's Music Outreach Program on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Mill at Telegraph, 330 S. 21st St.

The concert is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10 or more.

The Fabtones, featuring Steve Hanson, Pam Herbert Barger, Jon Hischke, Reynold Peterson and Jim Pipher, were inducted into the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2023.

A longtime LMTA member, Barger has taught piano lessons to over 200 Lincoln children in her 44-year career. She has been singing and playing music in the Lincoln area since high school, when she joined Rick Evans of Zager and Evans' "In the Year 2525" fame. Another band she played in, Sour Mash, was inducted into the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame in 2021.

The LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP) provides low-cost lessons between $5 and $35 a month with an LMTA teacher, free instruments and their maintenance, printed music, masterclasses and community performance opportunities for up to 50 area students in need to study the instrument of their choice.

Using private donations, grants, fundraising activities and modest fees paid by the student families, the LMTA-MOP pays its teachers along with other operating costs. LMTA-MOP is administered by volunteers with the help of community partners who provide free educational materials and teaching or meeting space, discounted piano tuning, moving, and instrumental rental and repair.

LMTA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Monetary and instrument donations may be tax deductible. For more information, to make a donation, to become a partner or to nominate a student in need, go to www.LMTA.info (Music Outreach Program or M.U.S.I.C. Endowment) or contact MOP@LMTA.info.

Checks made payable to LMTA may also be mailed to: LMTA Music Outreach Program, c/o Jo Riecker-Karl, LMTA-MOP Chair, 6710 Wildrye Rd., Lincoln, NE 68521.