Escape the Fate guitarist TJ Bell knows that the show the hard rock band will unveil this weekend is going to work right and connect with audiences — it came to him in a Monday night dream.

"This is a true story, man," Bell said. "(Vocalist) Craig (Mabbitt) and I, we have these nightmares. We'll be performing and like the people aren't into it or the equipment's falling apart or we can't make the stage. Last night was the first time I had a dream about playing a show and everything worked successfully. The first time ever. So when I woke up I was like, 'It's going to be great.'"

A Lincoln audience will be one of the first test cases of Bell's dream theory when Escape the Fate plays the Bourbon Theatre on Saturday, the day after the release of its new album, "Out of the Shadows."

The 12-songs on "Out of the Shadows" contain a blend of styles — metalcore, post-hardcore, emo, scream and hard rock with a dark lyrical theme reflected in titles like "Rather Be Dead," "Fun in Funeral," "Traumatized" and "Kings of Nothing."

"We've always been very diverse and not wanting to pigeonhole ourselves into one style," Mabbitt said of the album. "This whole record, at least thematically, is all sort of based around those dark themes where you want to come out of the shadows, which is why the record is named that. It's all about being reborn and rediscovering yourself and coming out of those dark times and finding the light."

Those themes, Mabbitt and Bell said, come from the crises of each of the members and of the band, which recently brought in longtime touring bassist Erik Jensen and added Matti Hoffman on lead guitar.

"Every single one of us have kind of been going through personal existential crises and so has the business, the band, because of the pandemic," Mabbitt said. "We did have a record that dropped during that. But we were writing that record before all of that happened. So we all went through these really intense personal changes and realizations, and then the band did as well. So that's what this record talks about."

Mabbitt and Bell were in Mabbitt's car, driving to the band's Phoenix rehearsal space Tuesday, heading for the final run-through of the set they'll be taking out on the road.

The biggest show ETF has taken out in its nearly two decades of existence, which features a pair of giant LED boards, will be made up of songs from "Out of the Shadows," all the songs that fans expect to hear and some rarely, if ever, played deep tracks — all of which were unanimously agreed to by the band members.

The rehearsals, they said, aren't just to refine the song order and get the precise timing for the production and lighting effects. They'll start getting the band, which toured Europe earlier this year with Papa Roach, back in show shape.

"As you get older, you get what's called the bang-over," Mabbitt said. "You haven't been on the road for a while, and when you're in a group that plays some heavier tracks, you're doing those headbangs and you can wake up pretty sore the next day.

"We're still young, but we're not 16, 17 when we first started touring. So it's a lot of mental preparation, a lot of physical preparation. We all hit the gym all the time when we're on the road now to make sure we're on top of our game."

Along the drive, Mabbitt and Bell picked up Jensen, and as they spoke, all agreed that ETF is more cohesive and banded together than ever.

"Absolutely. 100%," Mabbitt said. "It's just everything seems to be falling into place without us even trying that hard."

And that, the new album and the rehearsals had them chomping at the bit to hit the road.

"It's exciting because — I think I can I can speak for all of us — we're just grateful that we're still able to not only be able to perform shows for fans but also release new music," Mabbitt said.

"Anytime we're gearing up to do a tour based off of a new album, we're excited and anxious to get going. It's the last day of pre-production, and then we jump in the old tour bus and we start heading to the first show, which is Salt Lake City."

PhotoFiles: Concerts in Lincoln in the '70s Cricket Cornstock II Ewing Street Times Doctor Feelgood Belmont Rally Concert at Pershing Cricket Cornstock II Cricket Belmont Rally Yes Cricket