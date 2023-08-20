Sunday’s 100-degree heat index didn’t stop more than 4,000 people from filling Pinewood Bowl or the Doobie Brothers from delivering a long “Evening With” concert that was just what the crowd came to hear.

The heat and humidity did, after the night’s second song, keep the crowd planted in the seats — at least until the newly-minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers kicked in the show-closing 45-minute cascade of hits with “Jesus is Just Alright.”

“We’re sweating it out up here,” guitarist Patrick Simmons said about 30 minutes into the show. “It feels good. ... It’s really a beautiful night. It’s a little bit warm. It feels like Nebraska.”

Returning to Pinewood nine years after they opened for Boston, the Doobies were missing founding guitarist Tom Johnston, who is recovering from back surgery.

So his vocal duties were split among the other band members, original members guitarists Simmons and John McPhee and touring bassist John Cowan.

Did they sound just like records? Nope. Were they close enough? Yep. And their harmonies were impressively fine throughout.

And, of course, Michael McDonald took the mic on the hits, like “You Belong to Me," which marked the Doobies ’80s move into yacht rock.

McDonald, whose keyboards were stationed stage right, also picked up a mandolin, joining McPhee and Simmons on acoustic guitars for an impressively picked instrumental “Slack Key Soquel Rag,” which was followed by the countryish “South City Midnight Lady,” one of many numbers that featured the saxophone stylings of Marc Russo.

That three-song combination, if nothing else, demonstrated the band’s versatility, sliding smoothly from genre to genre.

And, with running time of 2 hours, 15 minutes — 30 minutes longer than their 2014 set, the Doobies were able to dip into some deeper tracks, like the funky “Eyes of Silver," which again featured Russo’s jazz-inflected sax work and hooky “Better Days” from 2021’s “Librette” that Simmons nailed on vocals.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night came with the familiar riff of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” with McDonald providing his most soulful vocals of the evening on a great cover.

The highlights of the closing rush of hits:

A little rough around the edges take on “What a Fool Believes,” with McDonald’s smooth vocals working against Simmon’s stinging guitar.

A hard swinging “China Grove” with Simmons handling the vocal chores, accompanied by the crowd on the chorus.

And, the length encore starter, “Black Water” with cool acoustic guitar, McPhee’s fiddle, lush harmonies and an audience chorus.

That was followed by McDonald and Russo’s keyboard/sax “Amazing Grace,” which segued into “Takin’ It To The Streets” with McDonald soul-wailing.

A few minutes later, the Doobies sent the crowd to the parking lot, sweaty, and from what I could tell, satisfied.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023