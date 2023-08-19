The Doobie Brothers will play Pinewood Bowl and Turnpike Troubadours and The Avett Brothers will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Lincoln hosts four major concerts in the week

The Doobie Brothers, who’ll be at the bowl Sunday, added 35 dates to their 50th-anniversary tour to celebrate a half-century of music-making and last year’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Best known for hits such as “China Grove,” “Black Water,” “What a Fool Believes" and “Real Love,” The Doobie Brothers have sold nearly 50 million albums and earned a rare diamond album (sales of 10 million) for their greatest hits package “Best of the Doobies.”

Formed in San Jose, California, as a “biker rock” band in 1970 — yes, the name was earned because they were constantly smoking pot — The Doobie Brothers broke through with their 1972 second album “Toulouse Street," which contained the hits “Listen to the Music” and “Jesus is Just Alright.”

Michael McDonald joined the group in 1975 and along with fellow Steely Dan alumnus Jeff “Skunk” Baxter changed the band’s sound to smooth “yacht rock,” which it purveyed until its first breakup in 1982. Doobie Brothers reunited for touring in 1993 and have continued to do so with occasional appearances by McDonald since then.

The Doobies will be without lead singer and guitarist Tom Johnston on Sunday. Johnston recently underwent back surgery and had to leave the summer tour. The shows are going on with Pat Simmons, McDonald and John McFee anchoring the group.

Turnpike Troubadours and The Avett Brothers are at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.

Oklahoma’s Turnpike Troubadours last played Lincoln in 2018, selling out the Bourbon Theatre just before the red dirt country band, which was on the brink of stardom, was forced into a three-year hiatus when singer Evan Felker walked away from music in early 2019.

Getting sober and recovering from his musical burnout, Felker returned to the band in late 2021, triggering a meteoric rise in popularity, bringing them to headline slots at festivals, like last weekend’s Stagecoach, and sold-out arena and amphitheater concerts, like last year’s appearance at Westfair outside Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Turnpike Troubadours are set to release the Shooter Jennings-produced “A Car in the Rain,” their first album since 2017, on Aug. 25.

The Avett Brothers, who have been on bills with Turnpike Troubadours in the last couple of years, sold out Pinewood Bowl in 2019 and 2021, when they shared the stage with Willie Nelson.

The North Carolina septet, fronted by brothers Seth and Scott Avett, is one of the country’s best roots music bands, playing an eclectic mix of country, pop, rock ’n’ roll and string band sound that actually earns the label of Americana.

Muscadine Bloodline will open the show.

Tickets for both shows are available at ticketmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster app and at the venue box offices one hour before the show.

