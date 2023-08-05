“The Pride of all Nebraska” will hold its annual exhibition at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 in Memorial Stadium

The Cornhusker Marching Band’s free concert will feature highlights from the preseason band camp, a glimpse of the Pregame Spectacular, the fan-favorite “drill down” contest and a preview of the upcoming halftime shows.

The annual “drill down” is a contest for band members to follow rapid marching instructions. When a mistake is made, drum majors and directors will tag the band members out until there is one person left on the field.

“I think the interest in the drill down comes from the competitiveness and the intensity displayed by the students,” Band Director Tony Falcone said in a press release. “They must be totally in the moment and at full concentration to hear, process and execute the commands nearly instantly. Although it is competitive, the students cheer each other on and celebrate the ‘winner.’ It’s all in good fun.”

The exhibition is an opportunity for students to display the things they have been working on during their week-long camp for friends, family and fans.

The football season has a lot of anticipation with a new coach, Matt Rhule.

“The relationship with the new football staff is still developing, and we’ve yet to define the exact nature of our participation during game play,” Falcone said. “We’re hoping we’ll be able to contribute more than in recent years.”

Another aspect that Falcone said is still a work in process follows the Pregame Spectacular as the Huskers will make their Tunnel Walk through the northeast tunnel instead of the northwest.

In light of the Huskers celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium this year, Falcone said the band will celebrate the centennial and the song ‘Dear Old Nebraska U” in the halftime show.

“We’ll be celebrating Memorial Stadium’s 100th birthday in our Homecoming presentation,” Falcone said in the release. “The stadium is a very special place for the band. We’re one of the precious few programs throughout college football that has the privilege of rehearsing in the same space in which we perform. That means the ‘real’ time in band, the hours and hours spent in preparation, take place almost entirely on that field. This makes it a hallowed place for the students.”

Fans attending the exhibition should enter Memorial Stadium through Gates 3 and 11 (southwest and northwest entrances, respectively). The gates will open at 6 p.m.

Photos: Cornhusker Marching Band 2022 exhibition