Charlie Musselwhite never wanted to be an entertainer, he just wanted to play the blues.

But six decades after he picked up the harmonica, he’s the star he never wanted to be, a Grammy Award and multiple Blues Music Award winner who draws hundreds and thousands to his shows.

"I never really wanted to be in the spotlight," said Musselwhite, who will headline the first night of ZooFest on Thursday. "I never had an urge to be in front of people or entertain people. I just love the music, is all. I just love the music and want to play it. And I get a lot of joy out of watching people dance or enjoy the music. And it's a great honor for me to be able to play for people.

"I know that some musicians, if there's a jam session, they make sure they’re running to the center and they'll position themselves in the center and get the spotlight. To me, that’s kind of pathetic, that you're that hungry for attention. I feel like I'm really lucky that I get to do this. I’m not some kind of star, nothing like that. I just stumbled into all this."

Musselwhite started stumbling when he was a teenager in Memphis in the ’50s and early ’60s, surrounded by rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly, gospel and R&B/soul. But he was drawn to the sounds of the likes of Furry Lewis, Will Shade and Gus Cannon.

"I first started learning blues hanging out on Beale Street from a lot of the real old timers that were still alive, guys that had recorded in the ’20s and ’30s," Musselwhite said. "But I didn't know at that time that I was preparing myself for a career. I just loved the music and I just wanted to play it. And I got to meet these men that were eager to teach me. They were honored and flattered that I would seek them out. But if I had known when I was going to have a career in music, I'd have paid a lot more attention."

Like thousands of others, Musselwhite headed north up Highway 51 to Chicago. But, again, he wasn’t looking to become a musician, he was looking for a job.

"I didn't even know there was a blues scene in Chicago," Musselwhite said. "I knew nothing about Chicago except that it had a lot of factory work, and that's why I went there. So I discovered the whole blues scene. I was going to all the clubs and listening to Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson and Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters and on and on, everybody was in there, in town. They just thought of me as a fan because I'd request tunes or something. But I never asked anybody if I could sit in or anything like that."

Then, Musselwhite got what turned out to be a life-changing break.

"I got to know this waitress real well," he said. "And I played for her and she told Muddy, ‘You ought to hear Charlie play harmonica.' Well, then the cat was out of the bag. Muddy insisted I get up with him. And from then on, as long as Muddy was alive, he brought me up at every show I went to. What happened was a lot of musicians hung out at Pepper's Lounge, which was Muddy's home club when he wasn’t on the road. And they heard me and they started offering me gigs. And, whoa, man, when I found out they wanted to pay me to play harmonica, they got me really focused."

Musselwhite stumbled into his recording career in a similar manner. Offered a chance to make a record by Sam Charters, a blues historian who was working as a producer for Vanguard Records, Musselwhite "on a lark" joined Big Walter Horton’s Blues Harp Band for a song on the landmark "Chicago/The Blues/Today" compilation album and then in 1966 recorded "Stand Back! Here Comes Charley Musselwhite’s South Side Band."

Since then, Musselwhite has recorded "more than 40" albums, depending on whether you count compilations and appearances on records by other artists, such as Cyndi Lauper, Tom Waits and the Blind Boys of Alabama. That includes 2012’s live album "Juke Joint Chapel," recorded at the Shack Up Inn in Clarksdale, Mississippi, which was nominated for the Best Traditional Blues Grammy Award, 2013’s "Get Up!" — a collaboration with Ben Harper that won the Best Blues Album Grammy — and 2020’s Grammy nominated Elvin Bishop collaboration "100 Years of Blues."

Along the way, Musselwhite became the most acclaimed harmonica player of his generation, known for his distinctive, soulful, restrained style.

"People tell me that I have my own style, that I don't sound like anybody else; as soon as they hear me they hear a recording of me, they know it's me right away," Musselwhite said. "I can't tell that myself because I'm so close to it. I don't have any perspective on myself. I just play what I feel and hope for the best."

Musselwhite’s most recent album, last year’s Blues Music Award-winning "Mississippi Son," is a stripped-down affair on which he plays acoustic guitar and harmonica and sings. But he won’t be doing an acoustic show Thursday.

"I'll have a band with me and we'll play old favorites and new tunes and who knows?" Musselwhite said Monday from Clarksdale, where he now lives. "We have so much fun on stage playing that the audience can't help but have fun. … Lincoln has always been good to me. And there's real good folks there. And I really look forward to being there."

And at 79, he’s appreciative that he not only gets to play, but he’s been able to do so for a lifetime.

"I’m really thankful that I've been able to make a living playing the music I love," he said. "I'm eternally grateful for the people that enjoy what I do. I feel real lucky because otherwise I'd still be in a factory in Chicago."

