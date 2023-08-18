The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by Bobby Gadoury at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

Since 2020, Gadoury has been a Nebraska resident, originally from New England where he started his professional career as a singer and pianist. Growing up, he was classically trained for about 10 years by Regina Verdone, a graduate of New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.

From his teens and onward, Gadoury studied and learned jazz the traditional way by ear, playing in groups, with mentors and joining master classes along the way. His experience ranges from working solo in cabaret clubs and piano lounge venues across Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island to accompanying groups including his own trio and quartets.

Now based in Lincoln, Gadoury performs weekly residencies at venues such as Boitano’s Lounge at The Kindler Hotel, Rumology, and Art & Soul. He performs occasionally with the Bobby Layne Orchestra. Also host of the popular American Classics Revue at The Jewell in Omaha, Gadoury performs solo and accompanies special guest vocalists, celebrating the Great American Songbook.

Gadoury's studio is in the Havelock Business District in Lincoln, where he teaches piano lessons to all ages.

Since 2021, he has been studying classical piano privately with Dr. Paul Barnes at UNL.

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.