Blues Traveler and their old H.O.R.D.E. Festival tour mates Big Head Todd and the Monsters got a perfect fall like evening and delivered a pair of satisfying 75-minute sets at Pinewood Bowl Monday.

Somewhat surprisingly, Blues Traveler came out of the gate with the first of the night’s cover, Charlie Daniel’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” with John Popper’s harp and Chan Kinchla’s guitar standing in for Daniels’ fiddle.

Then, as if to get it out of the way early, came BT’s 1994 pop hit “Run-Around” and the quintet was off to the jam band races, stretching out on “Things Are Looking Up.”

After making Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Mary Jane’s Dance,” their own, with Kinchla on vocals and working the six-strings, the quintet launched into an intricate, elongated “The Wolf Is Bumpin’” with keyboardist Ted Wilson, Kinchla and Popper each taking the instrumental lead in pure jam band fashion.

There was a dip into the blues, a keyboard dominated instrument, then Curiously “The Devil” returned later in the set, apparently finishing the song 70 minutes after it began.

Popper, who didn’t say much to the crowd of more than 2,000,, was in fine voice throughout the night and he can really play the harmonica.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters started the night on point, with a strong set of guitar-dominated rock, and, again some surprising covers, including the 70s pop hit “Brandy” and the closer, Ramones “I Wanna Be Sedated” with one more guitar solo than Johnny Ramone ever played

Todd Park Mohr demonstrated then, and on nearly every song of the set that he’s an excellent guitarist who puts the right feel into each of the versatile band’s song, be it the jangle pop of “Resignation Superman” or the mid-tempo groove of “Broken Hearted Savior.”

Appropriately, Mohr and a monster returned to the stage to join Blues Traveler for a rowdy, harp-driven, twin-guitar run through “Carolina Blues” before BT jammed out “right up to curfew.”