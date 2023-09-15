CenterPointe will host a free performance by Bass Meets Voice as the last concert in its WellBeing Concert Series Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5-7 p.m.

Bass Meets Voice consists of husband-and-wife jazz duo Jackie Allen and Hans Sturm. Allen is a critically acclaimed jazz vocal recording artist, composer and educator. Sturm is an internationally renowned double bassist teacher at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music. The duo has performed together on five continents for over 25 years.

Food will be available to purchase from the Porkccentric food truck and Kona Ice.

The concert series, with support from the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment, takes place in the WellBeing Garden at CenterPointe’s new Campus for Health & WellBeing, 2202 S. 11th St. The campus houses a fully integrated health clinic that offers mental health, substance use care, primary care and pharmacy services, all under one roof. It also houses 24/7 crisis support.