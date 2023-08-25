B & the Boppers will be the next act to perform in the Capital Jazz Society’s Summer Jazz Series at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St.

This jazz trio plays familiar songs by artists such as Diana Krall, Stevie Wonder and Norah Jones, as well as favorite jazz standards. The band features Jim Williamson on piano, Bev Jester performing vocals and Andy Hall on bass.

The Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups alternate each week.

Admission is free. For more information and the season lineup, see www.facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.