OPENING

A Haunting in Venice. Writer-director Kenneth Branagh has crafted the best of his three Hercule Poirot films with his incredible craftsmanship and stylistic experimentation animating complex emotions in the Agatha Christie mystery. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B.

Camp Hideout. This summer camp comedy was not screened in advance for critics. PG-13. (Grand).

Close to Vermeer. "Close To Vermeer,” a quietly illuminating documentary, tells the story of how the largest exhibition of the work of Johannes Vermeer came together, and answers some questions about how the 17th-century Dutch master painted, and to some measure, why his paintings, like “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” are so beloved. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: A.

The Inventor. This animated film follows inventor/artist Leonardo da Vinci after he leaves Italy for France, where he experiments with flying contraptions, invents machines and studies the human body. It was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. G. (Grand, Edgewood).

The Retirement Plan. Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman star in this action crime comedy about a woman and her estranged father who get caught up in a criminal enterprise. It was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand).

NOW SHOWING

Barbie. In this exegesis on what it means to be a woman, director Greta Gerwig reflects our world back to us through the lens of Barbie, delivering a barbed statement wrapped in a visually sumptuous and sublimely silly cinematic confection. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: A.

Bottoms. This delightfully, unapologetically and hilariously mean-spirited satire takes on the heteropatriarchy of high school hegemony with nonstop jokes and intense female rage. R. (Grand). Grade: B.

The Equalizer 3. Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua conclude the series with a thinly plotted installment that finds the former government assassin trying to free friends from crime bosses in Italy. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPoine). Grade: C+.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story. This boring car racing movie purports to tell the story of British driver Jann Mardenborough, but almost nothing in the cliched, far-too-long movie is true. PG-13. (SouthPointe). Grade: C-.

Jawan. This Indian thriller pits a vengeful man against a monstrous outlaw. Unrated. (Grand). Grade: B.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. The third installment of director/writer/star Nia Vardalos falls flat as it takes the Portokalos family to a family reunion in Greece. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C.

The Nun II. Sister Irene comes face to face with demon nun Valak while investigating the murder of a priest in this horror movie sequel that's an utter snooze. R. (Grand. East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C.

Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan brings a jagged, dissonant sensibility to his biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer. R. (Grand). Grade: C+.

Past Lives. Director Celine Song's impressive debut is a captivating, perfectly toned look at a road-not-traveled romance that stretches over a quarter-century across two continents. PG-13. (Ross). Grade: A.

Strays. Will Ferrell provides the voice of a border terrier and Jamie Foxx voices a stray as they seek revenge on the owner who dumped the terrier in this raunchy, gross, only occasionally funny comedy. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The latest installment of the "TMNT" franchise zeroes in on the "teenage" aspect of the turtles in a fun, lively picture that will appeal to both kids and their parents. PG. (Grand). Grade: B.

16 movies set in Nebraska Bad Grandpa Election About Schmidt Boys Don't Cry Children of the Corn Mr. Woodcock Nebraska Peacock The Indian Runner Heaven is for Real Boys Town The Stand Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach Slap Shot 2 Night of the Twisters The Gallows