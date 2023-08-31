OPENING

Bottoms. This delightfully, unapologetically and hilariously mean-spirited satire takes on the heteropatriarchy of high school hegemony with nonstop jokes and intense female rage. R. (Grand). Grade: B.

The Equalizer 3. Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua return to the series that finds the former government assassin trying to free friends from crime bosses in Italy. This film was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPoine).

The Good Mother. Hilary Swank is a journalist whose son is murdered and tries to solve the crime along with his pregnant girlfriend in this film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand).

Past Lives. Director Celine Song's impressive debut is a captivating, perfectly toned look at a road-not-traveled romance that stretches over a quarter-century across two continents. PG-13. (Ross). Grade: A.

NOW SHOWING

Barbie. In this exegesis on what it means to be a woman, director Greta Gerwig reflects our world back to us through the lens of Barbie, delivering a barbed statement wrapped in a visually sumptuous and sublimely silly cinematic confection. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: A.

Blue Beetle. This Latino superhero movie about a recent college grad who becomes the extraordinarily powerful Scarab courtesy of ancient alien technology is an old-fashioned origin story that's enriched by including Latino culture. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: B.

Day By Day: The Rise. This very well-done documentary follows the head coaching career of Nebraska's Tom Osborne, focusing on the 1993 and 1994 seasons. Unrated. (Edgewood). Grade: A.

Elemental. This visually dazzling Pixar picture is a refreshing update of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." PG. (Grand). Grade: B.

Golda. Helen Mirren plays Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in this political thriller set during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B.

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story. This boring car racing movie purports to tell the story of British driver Jann Mardenborough, but almost nothing in the cliched, far-too-long movie is true. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-.

The Hill. This sports film about a teenage pitcher with degenerative leg disease who has to choose between his family and trying out for Major League Baseball is corny but uplifting. PG. (Grand). Grade: C.

Medusa Deluxe. This seen-in-one-shot mystery about the murder of a hairdresser is a well-done formalist exercise, but fails to connect as a whodunit, much less a thriller. R. (Ross). Grade: B-.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The latest installment of the "M:I" series feels all too familiar with less-than-compelling stunts. PG-13. (Edgewood). Grade: B-.

Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan brings a jagged, dissonant sensibility to his biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+.

Retribution. Liam Neeson stars in another revenge thriller, this time as a man who must follow the instructions of a mysterious caller to save his children who are trapped with him in a car with a bomb attached. R. (Grand). Grade: C.

Strays. Will Ferrell provides the voice of a border terrier and Jamie Foxx voices a stray as they seek revenge on the owner who dumped the terrier in this raunchy, gross, only occasionally funny comedy. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The latest installment of the "TMNT" franchise zeroes in on the "teenage" aspect of the turtles in a fun, lively picture that will appeal to both kids and their parents. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B.

