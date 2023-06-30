OPENING

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The latest installment of the "Indiana Jones" series takes its nostalgic task of revisiting "Raiders of the Lost Ark" so seriously, it overlooks the goal of making a great adventure movie. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. At times a warm and whimsical family adventure comedy, but at other times A hallucinatory fever dream, this animated film is too strange to work. PG. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: C

Past Lives. Director Celine Song has crafted one of the year's best films with the autobiographical tale of a Korean playwright torn between a past love and her American husband. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: A

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kracken. Teenager Ruby Gillman becomes a Kraken, becoming Queen of Seas, in this animated film that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

The Starling Girl. Eliza Scanlen demonstrates that she is one of the best young actresses in writer-director Laurel Parmet's knowing examination of fundamentalist Christian culture. R. (Ross) Grade: A

NOW SHOWING

Asteroid City. “Asteroid City" seems like a response to critics of Wes Anderson's last two films — an earnest and self-conscious case for making art, putting on the play, telling the story and acting the part, even if you and your audience aren’t entirely sure what you’re saying. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B+

Elemental. The visually dazzling Pixar picture is a refreshing update of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

The Flash. “The Flash” has some humor and heart, plus a compelling performance from its embattled star, Ezra Miller. But the final act of this nearly 2½-hour film devolves into a generic, fairly muddled CGI battle, PG-13. (Grand, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

The Little Mermaid. This somewhat drab "The Little Mermaid" prioritizes nostalgia and familiarity over compelling visual storytelling. PG (Grand). Grade: C

No Hard Feelings. Jennifer Lawrence is an Uber driver paid to take a 19-year-old's virginity in this sweet, intoxicating comedy. R. (Grand, East Park). Grade: B

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. Miles Morales returns in this sequel to the Oscar-winning animated adventure. This time, he's transported from Brooklyn into the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a team of Spider-People to fight the Spot. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A-

Stay Awake. This sobering, autobiographical drama looks at the impact of opioid addiction on the teenage sons of a pill-popping single mother. Unrated (Ross). Grade: B

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The seventh installment of the "Transformers" franchise feels like a film that is at war with itself. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-