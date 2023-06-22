OPENING

Asteroid City. “Asteroid City" seems like a response to critics of Wes Anderson's last two films — an earnest and self-conscious case for making art, putting on the play, telling the story and acting the part, even if you and your audience aren’t entirely sure what you’re saying. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B+

God Is A Bullet. A detective infiltrates a cult to save his daughter in this thriller that was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand).

No Hard Feelings. Jennifer Lawrence is an Uber driver paid to take a 19-year-old's virginity in this comedy that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe).

Stay Awake. This sobering, autobiographical drama looks at the impact of opioid addiction on the teenage sons of a pill-popping single mother. Unrated (Ross). Grade: B

NOW SHOWING

The Blackening. A group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer in this genre-skewing satire that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand).

Elemental. The visually dazzling Pixar picture is a refreshing update of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B

The Flash. “The Flash” has some humor and heart, plus a compelling performance from its embattled star, Ezra Miller. But the final act of this nearly 2 ½-hour film devolves into a generic, fairly muddled CGI battle, PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+

It Ain't Over. This loving documentary looks at the life of Yogi Berra. PG. (Ross). Grade: B+

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The over-stuffed end to the trilogy of Guardian films finds the ragtag "family" rallying to protect the universe is sincere, poignant and kind of cornball. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B

The Little Mermaid. This somewhat drab "The Little Mermaid" prioritizes nostalgia and familiarity over compelling visual storytelling. PG (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. Miles Morales returns in this sequel to the Oscar-winning animated adventure. This time, he's transported from Brooklyn into the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stay and a team of Spider-People to fight the Spot. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A-

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The seventh installment of the "Transformers" franchise feels like a film that is at war with itself. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-