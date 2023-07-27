OPENING

The Beanie Bubble. Zach Galifianakis stars in the human story behind the Beanie Babies craze of the 1990s. It's focused on the darker aspects of how miniature beanbag critters became a billion-dollar enterprise. R. (Grand). Grade: C+.

BRD. This Indian film was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand).

The First Slam Dunk. This animated Japanese underdog sports movie about a high school basketball team and its start point guard was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand).

Haunted Mansion. This fantasy comedy about a woman and her son who enlist spiritual experts to rid their home of supernatural squatters was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgweood, SouthPointe).

Talk To Me. This horror movie about a group of kids who go to a seance is actually scary, has a good idea that feels both relevant and contemporary, and is really gross. R. (Grand). Grade: B.

The Unknown Country. Lily Gladstone is superb as a young Native woman on a trip from Minneapolis to Texas to connect with her Oglala family in this innovative road movie that mixes real people with its fictional story. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: B+.

NOW SHOWING

Barbie. In this exegesis on what it means to be a woman, director Greta Gerwig reflects our world back to us through the lens of Barbie, delivering a barbed statement wrapped in a visually sumptuous and sublimely silly cinematic confection. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A.

Desperate Souls. The documentary "Desperate Souls" argues that the 1969 best picture Oscar winner "Midnight Cowboy" reflects the cultural upheaval and New York City of its time. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: B.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The latest installment of the "Indiana Jones" series takes its nostalgic task of revisiting "Raiders of the Lost Ark" so seriously, it overlooks the goal of making a great adventure movie. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Insidious: The Red Door. This horror series' original cast returns for the last chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part On. The latest installment of the "M.I." series feels all too familiar with less-than-compelling stunts. PG-13. (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-.

The Miracle Club. Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith and Laura Linney star in this movie about three women on a pilgrimage to Lourdes. PG-13. (Ross). Grade: C+.

Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan brings a jagged, dissonant sensibility to his biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+.

Sound of Freedom. A federal agent fights to save a girl from human trafficking after rescuing her brother from the same fate. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: C.