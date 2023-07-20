OPENING

Barbie. In this exegesis on what it means to be a woman, director Greta Gerwig reflects our world back to us through the lens of Barbie, delivering a barbed statement wrapped in a visually sumptuous and sublimely silly cinematic confection. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A.

Desperate Souls. The documentary "Desperate Souls" argues that the 1969 best picture Oscar winner reflects the cultural upheaval and New York City of its time. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: B.

Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan brings a jagged, dissonant sensibility to his biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: C+.

NOW SHOWING

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The latest installment of the "Indiana Jones" series takes its nostalgic task of revisiting "Raiders of the Lost Ark" so seriously, it overlooks the goal of making a great adventure movie. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Insidious: The Red Door. This horror series' original cast returns for the last chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. PG-13. (Grand) Grade: C-.

The Miracle Club. Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith and Laura Linney star in this movie about three women on a pilgrimage to Lourdes. PG-13. (Ross) Grade: C+.

No Hard Feelings. Jennifer Lawrence is an Uber driver paid to take a 19-year-old's virginity in this sweet, intoxicating comedy. R. (Grand, East Park). Grade: B.

Sound of Freedom. A federal agent fights to save a girl from human trafficking after rescuing her brother from the same fate. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C.

Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse. Miles Morales returns in this sequel to the Oscar-winning animated adventure. This time, he's transported from Brooklyn into the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a team of Spider-People to fight the Spot. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A-.