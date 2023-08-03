OPENING

Meg 2: The Trench. This sci-fi action sequel sends Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing on an exploratory dive to the deepest depths of the ocean, where they, of course, encounter the monsterous Megs. It was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe).

Shortcomings. Cringey and funny, this picture about a jerk who can't maintain any relationships in his life goes beyond standard comedy with some pointed observations of Asian-American stereotypes, race and identity. R. (Ross). Grade: B.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The latest installment of the "TMNT" franchise zeroes in on the "teenage" aspect of the turtles in a fun, lively picture that will appeal to both kids and their parents. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B.

NOW SHOWING

Barbie. In this exegesis on what it means to be a woman, director Greta Gerwig reflects our world back to us through the lens of Barbie, delivering a barbed statement wrapped in a visually sumptuous and sublimely silly cinematic confection. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The latest installment of the "Indiana Jones" series takes its nostalgic task of revisiting "Raiders of the Lost Ark" so seriously, it overlooks the goal of making a great adventure movie. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Haunted Mansion. This fantasy comedy based on the Disney theme park ride is stuffed with celebrities but is rarely funny or scary. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgweood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-.

Insidious: The Red Door. This horror series' original cast returns for the last chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The latest installment of the "M:I" series feels all too familiar with less-than-compelling stunts. PG-13. (Edgewood, SouthPointe) Grade: B-.

Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan brings a jagged, dissonant sensibility to his biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+.

Sound of Freedom. A federal agent fights to save a girl from human trafficking after rescuing her brother from the same fate. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C.

Talk To Me. This horror movie about a group of kids who go to a seance is actually scary, has a good idea that feels both relevant and contemporary, and is really gross. R. (Grand). Grade: B.

The Unknown Country. Lily Gladstone is superb as a young Native woman on a trip from Minneapolis to Texas to connect with her Oglala family in this innovative road movie that mixes real people with its fictional story. Unrated. (Ross). Grade: B+.