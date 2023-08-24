OPENING

Golda. Helen Mirren plays Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in this political thriller set during the 1973 Yom Kippur War that was not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. PG-13. (Grand).

Grand Turismo: Based on a True Story. This boring car racing movie purports to tell the story of British driver Jann Mardenborough, but almost nothing in the cliched, far-too-long movie is true, PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-.

The Hill. This sports film about a teenage pitcher with degenerative leg disease who has to choose between his family and trying out for Major League Baseball was not screened in advance for critics. PG. (Grand).

Medusa Deluxe. This seen-in-one-shot mystery about the murder of a hairdresser is a well-done formalist exercise, but fails to connect as a whodunit, much less a thriller. R (Ross) Grade: B-.

Retribution. Liam Neeson stars in another revenge thriller, this time as a man who must follow the instructions of a mysterious caller to save his children who are trapped with him in a car with a bomb attached. Not screened in time for Ground Zero deadlines. R. (Grand).

NOW SHOWING

Barbie. In this exegesis on what it means to be a woman, director Greta Gerwig reflects our world back to us through the lens of Barbie, delivering a barbed statement wrapped in a visually sumptuous and sublimely silly cinematic confection. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood). Grade: A.

Blue Beetle. This Latino superhero movie about a recent college grad who becomes the extraordinarily powerful Scarab courtesy of ancient alien technology is an old-fashioned origin story that's enriched by including Latino culture. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B.

Day By Day: The Rise. This very well-done documentary follows the head coaching career of Nebraska's Tom Osborne, focusing on the 1993 and 1994 seasons. Unrated. (Grand, Edgewood). Grade: A.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter. This dully conventional horror movie is based on the chapter of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" in which the vampire is being transported by ship. R. (Grand). Grade: C.

Haunted Mansion. This fantasy-comedy based on the Disney theme park ride is stuffed with celebrities but is rarely funny or scary. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The latest installment of the "M:I" series feels all too familiar with less-than-compelling stunts. PG-13. (Edgewood). Grade: B-.

Meg 2: The Trench. This confusing sci-fi action sequel sends Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing on an exploratory dive to the deepest depths of the ocean, where they, of course, encounter the monstrous Megs. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan brings a jagged, dissonant sensibility to his biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe). Grade: C+.

Sound of Freedom. A federal agent fights to save a girl from human trafficking after rescuing her brother from the same fate. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C.

Strays. Will Ferrell provides the voice of a border terrier and Jamie Foxx voices a stray as they seek revenge on the owner who dumped the terrier in this raunchy, gross, only occasionally funny comedy. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C.

Squaring the Circle. This documentary tells the story of Hipgnosis, the London company that designed album covers for Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney and dozens of other rock bands in the ’70s and early ’80s through interviews with one of its partners, vintage footage and reflections of many of the stars. Not Rated. (Ross). Grade: B+.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The latest installment of the "TMNT" franchise zeroes in on the "teenage" aspect of the turtles in a fun, lively picture that will appeal to both kids and their parents. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B.

