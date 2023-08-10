OPENING

Bhola Shankar. This Indian drama was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand).

Day By Day: The Rise. This very well-done documentary follows the head coaching career of Nebraska's Tom Osborne, focusing on the 1993 and 1994 seasons. Unrated. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A.

Jailer. This Indian action film was not screened in advance for critics. Unrated. (Grand).

Jules. Ben Kingsley is a Pennsylvania farmer who befriends an alien, who is named Jules, in this tension-free film packed with aging actors. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: B-.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter. This horror movie based on the chapter of Bram Stoker's Dracula in which the vampire is being transported by ship was not screened in advance for critics. R. (Grand).

Showing Up. Michelle Williams gives a gem of a performance as a sculptor dealing with everyday chaos in director Kelly Reichardt's lived-in, realistic film. R. (Ross) Grade: A.

NOW SHOWING

Barbie. In this exegesis on what it means to be a woman, director Greta Gerwig reflects our world back to us through the lens of Barbie, delivering a barbed statement wrapped in a visually sumptuous and sublimely silly cinematic confection. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: A.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The latest installment of the "Indiana Jones" series takes its nostalgic task of revisiting "Raiders of the Lost Ark" so seriously, it overlooks the goal of making a great adventure movie. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Haunted Mansion. This fantasy comedy based on the Disney theme park ride is stuffed with celebrities but is rarely funny or scary. PG-13. (Grand). Grade: C-.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The latest installment of the "M:I" series feels all too familiar with less-than-compelling stunts. PG-13. (Edgewood) Grade: B-.

Meg 2: The Trench. This confusing sci-fi action sequel sends Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing on an exploratory dive to the deepest depths of the ocean, where they, of course, encounter the monstrous Megs. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C-.

Oppenheimer. Director Christopher Nolan brings a jagged, dissonant sensibility to his biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer. R. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C+.

Shortcomings. Cringey and funny, this picture about a jerk who can't maintain any relationships in his life goes beyond standard comedy with some pointed observations of Asian-American stereotypes, race and identity. R. (Ross). Grade: B.

Sound of Freedom. A federal agent fights to save a girl from human trafficking after rescuing her brother from the same fate. PG-13. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: C.

Talk To Me. This horror movie about a group of kids who go to a seance is actually scary, has a good idea that feels both relevant and contemporary, and is really gross. R. (Grand, East Park, SouthPointe) Grade: B.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The latest installment of the "TMNT" franchise zeroes in on the "teenage" aspect of the turtles in a fun, lively picture that will appeal to both kids and their parents. PG. (Grand, East Park, Edgewood, SouthPointe). Grade: B.

