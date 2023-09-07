“War Pony” is the latest movie to look at life on the Pine Ridge Reservation, following “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” and Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider.”

This one centers on a couple of young Native characters — 23-year-old slacker Bill and 12-year-old Matho, a little hustler who lives with his rarely around father — and tells their parallel stories, until, late in the film, the pair comes together.

The picture comes from first-time directors Gina Gammell and Riley Keough along with co-writers Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, young Lakota men from Pine Ridge whom the directors met during the filming of “American Honey.”

Sioux Bob and Reddy provided stories that were woven into the film, giving it, for anyone remotely familiar with reservation life, a realistic, lived-in feel that’s enhanced by the location shooting and dynamic cinematography of David Gallego.

Again, following in recent reservation movie tradition, the film stars non-actors — Jojo Bapteise Whiting as Bill and LaDainian Crazy Thunder as Matho, both of who seem like naturals in front of the camera, delivering honest performances with enough appeal that you’re pulling for them, no matter their misadventures.

Bill is apparently a master of the slacker misadventure. The father of two boys he rarely sees — one of the mothers is in jail and wants him to find $400 to bail her out; the other won’t speak to him — Bill’s constantly on the make, trying to sell a PlayStation 4 or pick up cash in the easiest possible manner

Enter Beast, a poodle that Bill finds and returns to its owner, who offers to sell the purebred to Bill for $1,000, so he can have her bred and makes puppies that sell for $2,000 each. Bill makes the purchase and has to find a way to pay for the dog.

That comes from Tim (Jesse Schmockel), who first gets a ride to his Scottsbluff-area home in Bill’s jalopy, then hires Bill to work at his place and the turkey processing facility he runs on the rez.

Meanwhile, Matho is hustling in his own way. Having discovered his drug-dealing dad’s stash of meth, Matho packages it up and sells it to other kids, riding around on his bike with a bunch of friends and using the money to buy candy and pop.

When Dad figures out what Matho’s up to, he gives the boy the boot, sending him to live with his aunt, who has only a few rules, most importantly, "Keep your trouble out of my tipi."

That, of course, isn’t going to happen. Nor will Bill’s dog-breeding scheme come to fruition. But that’s immediately clear from the time the duo starts their hustle and flow.

“War Pony” plays, in part, like a slacker/stoner comedy, a coming of age story, a view of the Pine Ridge community and as an examination of reservation life. It also examines the clash between the traditional Lakota culture — it's notable that Bill doesn’t speak Lakota, the language Matho is learning in school — and contemporary culture, consumerism and otherwise.

It is to the credit of Gammell and Keough that those elements are successfully fused together, operate with few cliches and result in an impressively insightful, absorbing picture that deservedly won the Cannes Film Festival’s debut feature prize.

