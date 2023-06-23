There have been plenty of films about the opioid crisis, but few have been as perceptive, personal and sobering as writer-director Jamie Sisley’s autobiographical “Stay Awake,” which looks at the destruction created by drug addiction from the perspective not of the addict, but her sons.

The sons are brothers Ethan (Wyatt Oleff), a high schooler who’s applied to colleges and is itching to get out of the small town of Langford, Virginia, and Derek (Fin Argus), an aspiring actor who’s out of high school and works in the town’s bowling alley.

Together, they try to take care of their mother, Michelle (Chrissy Metz), who gets her pills from the local doctor who is seemingly unaware of her addiction, takes them and wanders away from the family home.

That forces the boys to track her down, get her into the car and sing movie soundtrack songs, like “Everybody’s Talking," to keep her awake until they get to the emergency room, where the staff knows them by name.

After spending the night in chairs in her hospital room, the boys go back to school and work and Michelle returns home, restarting the cycle — until an accident results in another trip for Michelle to rehab.

That sketchy outline, however, doesn’t do justice to Sisley’s story, which is filled with conflicts and disappointment and knowing portrayals of the three primary characters, none of whom are demonized.

Derek, for example, can’t bring himself to leave his mother, essentially trapping him in Langford and costing him a shot at his career, while Ethan’s desire to get out of town leads to him breaking up with his girlfriend and eventually clashing with his brother over the hopelessness of their futures, and their mother.

The performances by Oleff, who is soulfully reserved; the charismatic and engaging Argus; and Metz, who was Emmy nominated for her work in “This is Us”; are superb, fully embodying characters that ring with autobiographical truth.

That gritty reality also is conveyed by the film’s locations, its portrayals of Michelle’s time in rehab and, particularly, the film’s ending that’s neither doomed nor uplifting. Rather, like all of “Stay Awake,” it is a sobering take on the impact of opioid addiction on the family that will never fully end.