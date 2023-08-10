Lizzy Carr is, in a sense, a prototypical contemporary artist, a sculptor in ceramics who has to work, in her case for her mother, to make ends meet so she can afford to live and make artwork with the rarely expressed but deeply held hope that she’ll someday be able to leave the day job behind.

She’s played by the superb Michelle Williams in “Showing Up,” Williams’ fourth collaboration with director Kelly Reichardt, who captures the characters in the films that she also writes and edits with lived-in realism, whether they’re irresponsible as their lives fall apart — like Williams’ Wendy in “Wendy and Lisa,” or like Lizzy, quietly creative as she deals with the everyday chaos around her.

That chaos starts at home, where she can’t get artist-friend-landlord Jo (Hong Chau) to fix the water heater and, after her cat mauls a pigeon, has to take care of the wounded bird as she’s rushing to complete her small expressionist sculptures of women in time for a show set to open in a week.

It continues at work, where she’s an administrative assistant for her mom, Jean (Maryann Plunkett), who’s in charge of the magazine produced by the Portland arts school from which she graduated and where she uses the kilns and other equipment, sharing them with students and teachers (including Andre Benjamin).

And it pervades her family, from her mom — who’s free-spirited with others, but snappish with Lizzy — her father (Judd Hirsch), a semi-successful potter from whom Jean is long divorced, and her talented but mentally troubled brother (John Magaro).

Reichardt and Williams tell the story in a quiet, lived-in fashion, following Lizzy almost step-by-step for a week, folding in experiences that are mundane — she has to run to the store to get food for her cat in order to be left alone to work — and disturbing.

While looking at Lizzy making her rough, hand-crafted figures and watching them emerge from the kiln, Reichardt gets at the heart of the artmaking process.

As Lizzy contemplates her work, deals with Jo — who’s got a pair of shows of her own — wanders around the art school, which is teeming with students doing who knows what; visits galleries, and sets up her show; the film simultaneously pokes some fun at the small city art world and brings it to real life on screen.

That said, “Showing Up” is one of those movies that some would say “nothing happens.” But that’s really how life works, and is what Reichardt strives for and Willaims does with a gem of a performance as the frumpy, anxious, caring and clearly talented artist who is constantly at its center.

