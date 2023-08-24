A hairstylist is scalped, turning up dead inside one of the salons in a building where a hairdressing competition is taking place. But it’s unclear why or by whom he was murdered.

That’s the gist of “Medusa Deluxe,” writer-director Thomas Hardiman’s swirling mystery — it’s not tense enough to be called a thriller — that follows the rabbit warren’s coterie of hairstylists, models and security guards through the “Birdman”-style real-time production that appears to be a single continuous shot.

That shot opens with the agitated, foul-mouthed, potentially violent Cleve (Clare Perkins) bantering with the religious Divine (Kayla Meikle) as they work on models who will carry their lavish, sky-high hairstyles into the competition.

Then the constantly moving camera is handed off to Kendra (Harriet Webb), who may or may not have fixed the contest, then to Rene (Darrell D'Silva), who’s running the competition and has to deal with Angel (Luke Pasqualino), the dead hairstylist’s lover, and their baby, Pablo, who gets passed around from stylist to model.

And there’s a bunch of models, who sit for the lavish styles — Cleve’s model Angie (Lilit Lesser), for example, winds up with a tiny boat atop her towering blonde bouffant — and become entangled in the drama, first between the stylists, who spend plenty of time talking about hair, and then the murder mystery.

Moving in and out is security guard Gac (Heider Ali), who is seen wiping a stream of blood from his locker, making him the prime suspect.

Or at least that’s what has to be assumed. For, beyond cars with the lights flashing and a few glimpses of officers outside the building, the police never turn up — no interviews, arrests, nothing.

Instead, Hardiman spins out the story as a kind of multiple-character study that, two-thirds of the way through, coalesces into the solution to the crime, before a fast-forward ending that takes the characters and contest ahead in time.

“Medusa Deluxe” is both a successful exercise in cinematography — the single-shot, constant motion through the old building is impressively pulled off by Robbie Ryan’s Steadicam — and acting. All of the performances that force the actors into long stretches of uncut dialogue are solid, and Perkins is particularly good as the intense Cleve.

But it leaves something to be desired in terms of its story as the constant shifting from character to character and place to place becomes repetitious and, for a good portion of the film, is far from revelatory.

That, in the end, makes “Medusa Deluxe” a well-made formalist picture that never fully connects as a whodunit, much less a thriller.

16 movies set in Nebraska Bad Grandpa Election About Schmidt Boys Don't Cry Children of the Corn Mr. Woodcock Nebraska Peacock The Indian Runner Heaven is for Real Boys Town The Stand Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach Slap Shot 2 Night of the Twisters The Gallows