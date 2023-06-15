At the All-Star Game in 2015, millions of fans named Hank Aaron, Johnny Bench, Willie Mays and Sandy Koufax as Major League Baseball’s greatest living players.

That, to say the least, burned Lindsay Berra, who, while watching the ceremony, turned to her grandfather and asked, “Are you dead?”

The great Yogi Berra was in fact very alive, and through its 98 minutes, the documentary “It Ain’t Over” makes the case that Yogi belonged in that quartet.

To wit, he made the All-Star team in 18 of his 19 seasons, he was a three-time MVP (more than Mays or Bench), finishing second twice, third once and fourth once in a seven-year stretch. Only Berra and Joe DiMaggio hit more than 500 home runs with less than 350 strikes — Yogi had one season (1952) in which he only struck out 12 times in 656 at-bats.

And Berra, by the way, had 10 World Series rings, more than anyone ever — and was, as his teammates testify, the heart of the New York Yankees of the 1940s, ’50s and early ’60s.

But Yogi’s on-field accomplishments, the documentary and its testifiers convincingly argue, were overshadowed by his entertaining character, which turned him into a TV commercial pitchman, and the “Yogi-isms” that live on today:

“When you get to a fork in the road, take it."

“Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t come to yours.”

“You can observe a lot just by watching/”

“It’s deja vu all over again.”

And, of course, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over,” which he may or may not have said.

Those Yogi-isms, while bafflingly funny, were also wise, as the documentary conveys by putting them on screen with similar quotes from the likes of Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein as it spins out his life story.

Born Lawrence Peter Berra in St. Louis in 1925, he got his nickname from a childhood friend when he sat on the ground with legs crossed and arms folded waiting to bat at the neighborhood field, looking like a "yogi" from India.

Growing up on “The Hill,” an Italian neighborhood where Joe Garagiola lived across the street, Berra signed with the Yankees in 1942 but joined the Navy, where he was on a rocket boat during the D-Day invasion of 1944.

He made his major-league debut in 1946 and became the Yankee catcher the next season, where he’d stay for nearly two decades. In 1956, he caught Don Larsen’s perfect game in the World Series, which Bob Costas and others interviewed say should be credited as much to Yogi as Larsen.

The documentary, which is narrated by Lindsay Berra, is about much more than just baseball. It details Yogi’s lifelong love affair with his wife Carmen, his life with his sons — who appear in the film — the creation of the “Yogi Bear” cartoons (yes, it was named after Berra) and his decadelong separation from the Yankees after he was unfairly fired as manager by George Steinbrenner.

There are plenty of Yankees who talk about Yogi — from Bobby Richardson and Larsen to Mariano Rivera, Don Mattingly and Derek Jeter — lots of writers, including the legendary Roger Angell, and sportscasters like Costas.

There’s plenty of old footage as well — from Yankee games, home movies and TV appearances, including an interview with Yogi and Carmen by Edward R. Murrow — that provides the documentary’s core visuals.

And, of course, all kinds of Yogi, who’s charming, funny, directly honest — and one of the greatest baseball players ever.

Yogi died in 2015 at age 90, the year in which he posthumously received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. That was a fitting tribute to Berra as is “It Ain’t Over,” a must-see for any Yankees fan, or baseball fan for that matter.

10 most unexpected MLB pitching performances 10 most unexpected MLB pitching performances #10. Doug Waechter, Tampa Bay Devil Rays #9. Ken Reynolds, Philadelphia Phillies #8. Mike Trujillo, Seattle Mariners #6. Phil Huffman, Toronto Blue Jays (tie) #6. Chris Zachary, St. Louis Cardinals (tie) #5. Ryan Rupe, Tampa Bay Devil Rays #4. Billy Traber, Cleveland Indians #3. Philip Humber, Chicago White Sox #2. Mike Paul, Texas Rangers #1. Zach Stewart, Chicago White Sox