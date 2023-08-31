“Past Lives” is a captivating, road-not-traveled romance that sprawls across decades and continents to deliver its cliche-free story of a pair of South Korean childhood sweethearts who, torn apart at 12, meet again a quarter-century later.

It’s the debut from writer-director Celine Song, who displays mastery of tone as she tells a different kind of love story that’s carried by fine, perfectly nuanced performances by Greta Lee and Teo Yoo.

They play Nora and Hae Sung, who we first see sitting in a New York bar in the wee hours of the morning before the picture flashes back to Seoul. There, the 12-year-olds Nora (Moon Seung-ah) and Hae Sung (Seung-min Yim) are best friends who compete academically, but sit next to each other in class and, in Nora’s mind, will marry.

But they’re pulled apart when Nora’s family emigrates to Canada. Some 12 years later, they reconnect on Facebook, where Hae Sung, now an engineering student, finds Nora, a writer who’s moved to New York City, via her father’s page, for she’s changed her Korean name to Nora.

Discussions via video chat ensue and the two appear to be rekindling their childhood relationship. But, because of distance and career complications, Nora (Greta Lee) suggests they take a break from talking “for a while.” That would be 12 more years.

That’s when Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) flies to New York, ostensibly for vacation, but really to see Nora, who has married Arthur (John Magaro), whom she met at a writer’s retreat.

That would, as Arthur says in the film, set up a classic conflicted romantic triangle, with him as the villain, keeping apart the couple who are destined to be together. But Song isn’t interested in that well-traveled path. Nor does she work in rom-com convection and cliche.

Rather, “Past Lives” explores the relationship between the ambitious Nora, who as a child wanted to win the Nobel Prize — then as an adult a Pulitzer, then a Tony — and the socially awkward, self-described “ordinary” Hae Sung, who feels that he is such a failure that he broke up with his girlfriend because he hadn’t achieved a high status.

Lee is revelatory as Nora, who has some wit — there are some laughs in the picture — and a quiet confidence, but when Hae Sung visits, she is forced to confront her Korean-ness and question whether she should have stayed or returned to her homeland.

Yoo’s performance is just as rich, as he conveys the “manly” characteristics that attracted the 12-year-old Nora while he searches for connections in the adult world, and, clearly, hopes to make a lasting one with the girl he’s loved since childhood.

And Magaro, who has a thankless role, is perfect as Arthur, who, when it’s clear that Hae Sung is in New York to see Nora, worries about their relationship and future.

“Past Lives,” which takes its title from a Korean Buddhist belief that those who come together in this life had relationships in 8,000 previous lives, is a quiet film. There are no dramatic clashes or laugh-filled passages in the picture.

Rather, it is a quietly emotional, deeply observed look at the long-lingering romance and the two people whose lives were intertwined for decades. It's also one of the best movies of 2023.

16 movies set in Nebraska Bad Grandpa Election About Schmidt Boys Don't Cry Children of the Corn Mr. Woodcock Nebraska Peacock The Indian Runner Heaven is for Real Boys Town The Stand Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach Slap Shot 2 Night of the Twisters The Gallows