Review: Illuminating documentary 'Close to Vermeer' follows the making of exhibition

In June, Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum closed the doors on “Vermeer,” the largest-ever exhibition of the paintings of Johannes Vermeer that drew more than 650,000 people from 113 countries to see 28 of the 35 (or 36 or 37) paintings attributed to the 17th-century Dutch master.

“Close To Vermeer,” a quietly illuminating documentary, tells the story of how that exhibition came together, and, in the process, answers some questions about the largely unknown Vermeer, how he painted and, to some measure, why his paintings, like “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” are so beloved.

It does so by following over a couple years Rijksmuseum curators Gregor Weber — who wants to add to the scholarship and understanding of Vermeer through the research done in preparation for the show — and Pieter Roelofs, who is tasked with traveling to, among other places, the U.S. to attempt to get loans of the Vermeers that are prized holdings in the collections of the National Gallery of Art and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Frick Collection.

During Roelofs’ meetings with museum curators and officials, the documentary brings to light the largely hidden negotiations to obtain loans of objects for exhibitions — the National Gallery, for example, wants to show Rijkmuseum’s Vermeers in the future in exchange for loaning its four paintings to the show.

Little is known about the life of Vermeer, who died in debt and relative obscurity in 1675 at age 43. But, following Weber, curators and researchers, and in interviews with painter and Vermeer expert Jonathan Janson, the film sheds new light on Vermeer’s painting techniques, including fleshing out his use of a camera obscura, an optical device that uses mirrors to project an image, in the creation of his paintings.

Abbie Vandivere, conservator at the Mauritshuis museum in the Hague that owns “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” provides a different sort of insight, guiding the viewer through a scientific exploration of Vermeer’s most famous painting, showing, among other things, that its black background was originally dark green and very likely depicts a curtain.

That sort of examination is, in part, the basis for the film’s most fascinating and, in a very subtle fashion, dramatic segment — a dispute over whether the National Gallery’s “Girl with a Flute” is really a Vermeer.

Without getting too far into the weeds as to why, the National Gallery determined that it wasn’t a Vermeer, while Weber, Roelofs and Janson maintain that, while flawed, it is by the master.

So does it go into the exhibition or not?

The exhibition itself makes up the closing segment of the 80-minute film as the curators and exhibition designers work with a model to figure out where the paintings will be placed — the pictures are hung with great care — and the number of visitors who will be allowed into the exhibition at any time, determined by how many people can see an individual work.

That’s another rarely seen practical aspect of mounting an exhibition and of the art of curation.

No film can explain the appeal of Vermeer’s paintings, which Weber says made him faint the first time he saw one, bring tears to Janson’s eyes when he talks about his experience of seeing every Vermeer, and Vandivere, who is clearly moved when she gets to hold “Girl with a Pearl Earring” out of its frame.

But in “Close to Vermeer” director Suzanne Raes reveals plenty about the appeal of Vermeer’s paintings — I’ve stood fascinated by about a dozen of them over the years — while showing how an important once-in-a-lifetime exhibition is created. That makes it a don’t-miss for art lovers.