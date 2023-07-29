L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" did boffo box office last weekend, taking in some $235.5 million by themselves, the fourth-highest box office opening in history, not adjusted for inflation.

That financial success has led to speculation that those hits signal a return of the movie audience after the pandemic and point to a widespread rebirth of the theatrical movie experience

Nope.

Here’s why:

To start with, there’s only one "Barbie." Not that there won’t be a sequel — that’s likely inevitable. Regardless of whether Greta Gerwig directs, or the stars return, taking a shot at replicating the box office bonanza is likely irresistible for Warner Bros.

But there’s no other pop culture item that can be brought to the big screen that will have the multi-generational appeal and built-in audience that is powering the "Barbie" phenomenon. It is, to choose one of the few parallel examples, hard to imagine that a "Hot Wheels" movie would hit $155 million in its entire run, much less the first weekend.

As for "Oppenheimer," it’s heartening to see audiences flock to theaters for a historical drama about a scientist. But again, there's only one Robert Oppenheimer to bring to the screen, a single director in Christopher Nolan who appears dedicated to telling those kinds of stories on screen in classic, pre-digital fashion. And there’s sure no possibility of a sequel.

Perhaps the success of "Opppenheimer" leads to the making of more such pictures

But studios aren’t green-lighting many "Oppenheimer"s these days. Instead the profit-obsessed motion picture purveyors will continue to offer a steady diet of superhero movies, franchises like "Star Wars" and "Mission: Impossible" and horror films, all of which are having diminished returns from a burnt-out audience.

And here’s a further complication to reading an overall box office rebound into the "Barbenheimer" windfall.

The ongoing writers and actors strikes have already led to or will result in the postponement of dozens of movies that were slated for release this fall and winter — and if the strikes continue for months, as many have predicted, even more pictures will be pushed back, creating a dearth in theaters for months, then a logjam when the planned 2023-2024 films finally hit theaters.

That, obviously, will stem any kind of box office comeback.

But, far more troubling for the theatrical end of the movie business, the audience that was lost in the pandemic is never going to return to the pre-2020 level. It’s been lost to the one-two punch of ever-higher ticket prices and streaming.

While the average 2023 movie ticket price is $10.45, just over $2 more than a decade ago, that number is somewhat misleading because it incorporates children's and discounted tickets, reduced prices that aren’t paid by most moviegoers, especially on weekends.

The movie ticket price in Lincoln for Friday evening screenings of "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" is $12.60. Double that and you’re at $25 for a night at the movies, before concessions, which we know have always been pricey — they’re the profit center for theaters.

And those ticket prices are relatively low. If you want to see "Oppenheimer" at an AMC theater in New York City on Friday night, it’ll cost you $20.49 per ticket. And the large drink, large popcorn combo is a mere $17.73.

Those prices have, to some degree, inhibited some from going back to theaters. The days of a spur-of-the-moment decision to see a movie are very likely over for good.

And the move to streaming, accelerated by the pandemic, has kept movie viewers at home, watching the pictures on their home theater systems that can’t replicate the theatrical experience, but are good enough — especially for families who don’t want to drop $100 on a trip to the movies.

Streaming is far more economical. Monthly subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and AppleTV+ are each $10 or less. And all could be purchased for a total of $49 a month.

Sure, you have to wait a few weeks or months to see a movie following its theatrical release. But for most people and most movies, that’s not an issue.

And, as the "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" combo are demonstrating, audiences will still turn out for special "event" movies. But with the superhero and franchise burnouts and the strike postponements, those event movies will be few and far between, making last weekend’s box office bonanza an anomaly for the fading theatrical movie industry.

