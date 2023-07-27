“The Unknown Country” is a road movie about a young Native woman who drives from Minneapolis to South Dakota and the Pine Ridge Reservation, through Nebraska to west Texas, as she tries to connect with her Oglala family.

But writer-director Morrisa Maltz’s debut feature is far more than a typical road picture as it mixes reality and fiction as Tana, played by the superb Lily Gladstone, the only hired actress in the film, makes her way across the country.

In South Dakota, to choose the most prominent of the intersections with real people, Tana attends the wedding of a cousin, the actual wedding of Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux and Devin Shangreaux. Lainey spins out her life story, talking with the cousin she’s never met, and her charming daughter Jazzie bonds with Tana.

Farther down the road, Tana dances with 90-year-old Florence R. Perrin at the Texas dance hall where Flo has been a constantly dancing figure for decades.

Tara’s interactions and the people’s backstories are a bit offsetting — the first woman she encounters is a singing diner owner/cat lady. But once Maltz’s innovative technique becomes clear, the interactions “make” the movie, giving purpose to the often meandering story.

Gladstone, who will star in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” later this year, handles the interactions with ease and the same naturalness that she brings as a Native woman (she’s a Blackfoot from Montana) who is rejoining her family and reentering the culture of the Pine Ridge “rez,” where much of the film was shot.

Lainey Shangreax is pivotal for “The Unknown Country” for more than her natural screen appearance. She suggested that Maltz make her “American girl” on the road trip a Native woman, gave Tana her name for "Tanagila, The Hummingbird," held her wedding in front of the cameras and helped bring in Native actor and artist Richard Ray Whitman, who plays Tana’s grandfather, the family’s patriarch and connection to its roots.

The final key element of “The Unknown Country” is the cinematography of Andrew Hajek, which captures the snow-covered South Dakota Badlands with great beauty, the characters with intimacy and creates visual motion that pushes the film forward.

Throw in radio and TV reports that set the time and place — post-Trump America where Nebraska stations give weather reports — and “The Unknown Country” moves into the Terrence Malick realm and takes that artful mix to a new dimension with its real people and near-documentary segments.

