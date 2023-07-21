“Midnight Cowboy,” somewhat surprisingly, won the Academy Award for best picture in 1969, an acknowledgment of director John Schlesinger’s groundbreaking film that the documentary “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy” argues reflects the cultural upheaval and New York City of its time.

“Desperate Souls,” which is based on Glenn Frankel’s 2021 book “Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art, Sex, Loneliness, Liberation and the Making of a Dark Classic,” doesn’t make its argument via a standard “making of” approach.

Rather, director Nancy Buirski marshals testimony from the film’s actors, most notably star Jon Voight, along with Brenda Vaccaro, Bob Balaban and Jennifer Salt (also the daughter of screenwriter Waldo Salt), uses audio recordings of Schlesinger and co-star Dustin Hoffman, and gathers footage from films and news reports to make her case.

And she does so persuasively, exploring the picture’s realism — which hadn’t yet fully come to American cinema — its depiction of sex and gay life, its connection to the Vietnam War, its twist on the Cowboy Western and briefly the Andy Warhol art scene.

A string of writers, including Charles Kaiser, author of “The Gay Metropolis," and critics Lucy Sante and J. Hoberman provide the glue that holds the film together, providing both historical context and observations that make the central point that, regardless of its intent, “Midnight Cowboy” captures its time and the culture more honestly and effectively than, say, the musicals and pictures like “True Grit,” which filled theaters in 1969.

“True Grit” yielded the best actor Oscar winner in John Wayne, who took the statuette over the portrayals of Voight as hustler Joe Buck and Hoffman as Ratso Rizzo — an obvious contrast between the conservatism represented by The Duke and the free, new liberating world of “Midnight Cowboy.”

But that world was also dark, literally, set in crumbling, crime-ridden New York City, and metaphorically, where its seemingly doomed characters have to try to survive, and figuratively, reflecting the strife of a country being torn apart by war and civil unrest.

“Desperate Souls” acknowledges that much of what it finds to be representative of the film’s time, like its depiction of gay street life and its dissection of grimy New York, came only in service to its story, which, at its heart, is a tender tale of male friendship, then rarely depicted.

There’s no requirement that viewers need to have seen “Midnight Cowboy” to get the basic message of “Desperate Souls.” But having seen it and knowing at least something about it certainly helps in understanding and fills in some of the documentary’s blanks.

The fact that “Desperate Souls” exists at all perhaps makes the best case for its central argument — that “Midnight Cowboy” is so relevant to its time and place and the changes that continue to reverberate through the culture that it needs to be reexamined 54 years after its release.

