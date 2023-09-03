Four years before the release of “The Godfather,” a nearly unknown contingent consisting of director Francis Ford Coppola and actors Robert Duvall and James Caan rolled into a western Nebraska town.

They weren’t alone. Future mega-director George Lucas, cinematographer Bill Butler and actress Shirley Knight joined them in Ogallala for the Coppola feature “The Rain People.” It was 1968, and though the resulting work received little attention at the time, it went on to play an outsized role in the evolution of Hollywood and cinema.

Three films, plus a TV miniseries, emerged from this Hollywood-Nebraska intersection, including a documentary Duvall made about a rambunctious trick-riding rodeo family, the Petersons.

The film, “We’re Not the Jet Set,” premiered in New York City to good reviews but fell out of circulation due to subsequent rights issues. It paints an unvarnished family portrait, complete with coarse, politically incorrect language.

“It’s true to who we were,” said Kris Peterson Springer, who appears in the doc with her siblings, parents and paternal grandparents. “I’m in no way embarrassed or ashamed by it.”

This incongruous melding of cowboy hospitality and high art originally happened by accident as the freewheeling production of “Rain People” wended its way from the East Coast to the South to the Midwest.

“We were on the road, God, for that whole picture,” Caan said before his death in 2022. “I had really no idea where we were going from day to day.”

Prairie Home Companions

The movie might never have ended up in Nebraska if a location scout traveling ahead didn’t happen upon Ogallala. After seeing it, Coppola decided that’s where the story would culminate. The last four weeks of shooting unfolded there.

“Once there, we felt at home and there were many good places that suited our story,” said Coppola, 84. “The people were nice and … we were all happy there."

The schedule paralleled the fictional road trip of its pregnant protagonist, Natalie (Knight). She flees suburban housewife life for the open road, traversing Long Island, Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri and Nebraska to “find herself.” She gets involved with a brain-damaged ex-football player (Caan) and a motorcycle cop (Duvall). The entanglement ends in tragedy.

The experience reinforced relationships among the film artists that led to alliances and projects pivotal to “New Hollywood.”

Coppola was still finding his way as a filmmaker.

Duvall, now 92, was a last-minute replacement for Rip Torn.

Getting the short-notice gig proved fortuitous for Duvall’s career, said Knight.

“That changed a lot of film history actually … because he started doing all that work with Francis.”

New USC film school grad Lucas came along for the ride to document the making of the movie. His short doc chronicling “Rain People” was released as “Filmmaker – A Diary by George Lucas.”

“George's film is excellent – he caught the spirit of this exciting trip,” said Coppola, “which for us was an adventure into filmmaking."

Soon after wrapping in Ogallala, Coppola and Lucas formed the production company American Zoetrope in San Francisco. Under the Zoetrope banner Coppola produced the younger filmmaker’s first two features: “THX 1138” in 1971, starring Duvall, and “American Graffiti” in 1973.

In between those films, Coppola made “The Godfather,” then “Godfather II” and “The Conversation,” cementing his reputation as a contemporary American master.

Lucas parlayed the unexpected popularity of “American Graffiti” to turn his Saturday matinee fantasy “Star Wars” into Hollywood’s biggest franchise.

“George Lucas was, and still is, like a younger brother to me,” Coppola said. “I knew early on he was a great talent … one that was very helpful and stimulating to me.”

Though “Rain People” did little business and received lukewarm reviews, it served as a bridge project for those involved.

Butler, the cinematographer, contributed to “The Godfather” and “The Conversation.” He went on to photograph “Jaws” for yet another film school “brat,” Steven Spielberg.

“Rain People” led Coppola to cast Duvall in “The Godfather” films, “The Conversation” and “Apocalypse Now” and to cast Caan in the first “Godfather” and later in “Gardens of Stone.”

“I liked working with them very much, and yes, they were on all the early lists of names for ‘The Godfather,’” Coppola said.

“George (Lucas) got to meet Bobby and knew he should be in ‘THX 1138,’” he added.

The many crosscurrents resulting from “Rain People” were rare for an art film, said film scholar Thomas Schatz, emeritus chair of the Department of Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas at Austin and the author of “Hollywood Genres.”

“The Rain People” was part of “a strain of offbeat off-Hollywood road movies” that served as “character studies of American nomads, inward journeys of discovery and aimless travelogues through the American outback,” said Schatz, an Omaha native.

The 1969 movie is now regarded as an important early work by Coppola.

“It has value, I think, beyond being an early film of mine,” he said, “but as one of the first films to touch on the theme of ‘women’s liberation.’”

Knight, who was actually pregnant during shooting, said her character was caught up in the societal change of the era.

“I think what was happening with women at that time was they were coming out of the ’50s as lovely housewives in aprons into an era when women were becoming doctors and lawyers, entering politics and becoming independent,” she said.

Not Your Everyday Family

All the movie people met locals, but Duvall and Caan got to know them personally. The actors encountered a scene straight out of the movies when they met the tough and colorful ranchers.

Fade in on a 1968 summer day in Ogallala. The sleepy agricultural and former railroad hub had been largely bypassed by the nation’s social-political churn except for some of its boys going off to Vietnam. Cut to the arrival of a small caravan of cars, vans and trucks whose occupants marked them instantly as outsiders.

Word traveled fast about these long-haired strangers with lights, cameras, cables and big city ways. It wasn’t long before Duvall and Caan, both admirers of the West and horses, asked around where they could find some mounts. They were directed to the Peterson’s circle pen just outside of town.

Duvall still remembers the day and their encounter with the family patriarch, B.A. Peterson. He invited them to come down and ride horses any time … just before asking – in colorful language and in the same breath – if they were having any luck in town.

Duvall recognized a cinematic family when he saw one.

“Oh, boy, a very unique family, a rodeo circus mentality. They were kind of an identity unto themselves even in that small community I think.”

The actors came back to ride, rope and swap stories. Duvall and Caan moved into The Lazy K next to the Peterson spread.

K.C. Peterson, one of the children, said he and his family took an instant liking to the actors. The family made quite an impression on them.

“Yeah, they were a wild group,” Caan said. “They would fight in the middle of the living room, and, oh boy, I mean fist fight, and he’s (B.A.) sitting back in a chair saying, ‘Now, no hitting in the face’ Those were the rules.”

K.C. said his father “didn’t care what he said to anybody, he didn’t care who you were. He didn’t let us call him daddy, you called him B.A. The film brought everything out about him.”

It captured the family in all their raucous reality – the politically incorrect language, rowdy behavior and all.

“We let it come from them. It's their life," Duvall said.

K.C. recalled Duvall at his family’s house “all the time.” He became like a family member. At his invitation, some Petersons even visited Duvall on the "The Godfather" set.

Ride 'Em, Cowboy

For Duvall and Caan, western Nebraska’s influence didn’t end with “The Rain People” or “We’re Not the Jet Set.”

Trail-drive tales told by Walt “Waldo” Haythorn, a fellow rancher and friend of B.A. Peterson, informed Duvall’s 2006 mini-series “Broken Trail.”

“Being around those people, the real thing, that helped me when I went on to do things … especially my favorite part, Augustus McCrae in ‘Lonesome Dove’ and ‘Broken Trail,’” said Duvall.

Caan got so into working cowboy ways he began entering weekend roping events. Eventually, studios banned him from competing due to injury risk.

He credits his interest in ranching with forming the foundation for “Comes a Horseman,” a western he produced and starred in with Jane Fonda.

Members of the Peterson clan leveraged their horsemanship into becoming in-demand Hollywood animal trainers and wranglers.

K.C. worked on the Duvall film, “Geronimo: An American Legend.” Older brother Rex Peterson has a long list of credits, including “Hidalgo” and “1883.” He’s the subject of an in-progress documentary, “Hats, Horses and Hollywood: The Rex Peterson Story.”

Duvall is quick to note that he doesn’t deserve credit for the Petersons’ successful entry into Hollywood. But the legendary actor is glad the family still treasures the film he made about them.

“It's very moving to hear that,” he said, “because you never know if they're going to accept something real.”

