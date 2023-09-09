More 13,000 people waited more than three months to see Morgan Wallen at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After Saturday’s hit-filled crowd-pleasing show, it’s a good bet they all felt it was worth the wait.

Saturday’s sold-out show was a make-up date from April when Wallen’s Lincoln appearance was one of the first of six weeks worth of shows postponed so he could go on doctor-ordered vocal rest.

The PBA concert was squeezed in between a run of stadium dates – he played Landover, Md.’s FedEx Field and two nights at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park last week – and a short Canadian tourt that starts next week.

While the arena was obviously more intimate , but Lincoln essentially got the same show Wallen has been bringing to the stadiums - a very similar set list delivered with the big venue moves on an impressive lighted stage with an elaborate video set-up.

It only took two songs before Wallen acknowledged the connection with the audience:

“I can usually tell after a couple songs if the show is going to be good or not,” he said. “I think you guys are going to be just fine.”

Then he delivered this zinger: “Hopefully we’ll have more fun than y’all did on the football field today,” generating the only audience grumbling of the evening and the retort from Wallen “It’s all in good fun. I’m a Tennessee fan. We barely beat an FCS team today.”

An argument can be made that Wallen is today’s top pop star — Taylor Swift would have something to say about that.

But as the most streamed artist going, whose hit single “Last Night” spent a record 16 weeks at No. 1, who’s moved from packed arena to stadia, the country-pop star is right up there.

Wallen, of course, saved his smash for the encore of the 100- minute show, which had the crowd singing along with hit after hit.

For me, the best stretch of the night came midway through the show. it began with “Chasin’ You” one of Wallen’s earliest songs and the cellphone lit “Cover Me Up” which wasn’t painfully emotional as the way its writer Jason Isbell delivers it, but still touching.

Then came the heartfelt acoustic version of “Thougth You Should Know,” a song he wrote for his mother, who was in the house Saturday and Wallen at the piano for “Sand in My Boots.”

Dressed in a white ball cap and T-shirt, black jeans and white sneakers, Wallen athletically worked the stage and the like-the-record vocals and music from his six-man gave the audience just what it had waited weeks to hear.

