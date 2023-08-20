L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lindsey Stirling was in recovery mode a month ago when she called in from a hotel room at midnight Rome time to talk about the show she'll be bringing to Pinewood Bowl on Monday.

"I did a show tonight and I just got out of an Epsom salt bath to try to make my muscles relax," she said. "It's a pretty strenuous athletic show. It's either gonna make me crippled by 40 or it's gonna keep me going forever. I'm not sure."

Stirling's been doing her athletic shows for a little more than a decade. After getting noticed in an appearance on "America's Got Talent," she began combining hip-hop and dubstep with her violin and headed out on her first tour.

"I didn't dance at all, actually until I was 25," she said. "When I started to write music, I was like, 'I better learn to move around because this is very dancy music.' That's when I started to dance."

Stirling's dancing prowess and much more can be seen in the show she painstakingly puts together for each tour that blends music from her six albums with tightly choreographed dancing, aerials and striking lighting.

"I do put months of work into every show," she said. "It's one thing to have a setlist but then to figure out all those transitions and where to put costume changes, where to put the dancers, when to put in the talking moments, when to have enough time to get on the aerial apparatus and how to get down smoothly, it's all these little things. It takes a lot to make a show feel effortless and smooth."

Monday's sure-to-be-sweltering show — the forecast is for a high of 100 — will include, get this, a Christmas song from last year's holiday-themed album "Snow Waltz."

"I know that may sound crazy," she said. "Shockingly enough, my version of 'Carol of the Bells' is one of my top streaming songs today. It's still streaming strong in the summer, which blows my mind. So I was like, 'You know what, why not give the people what they want?'"

It's perhaps surprising that playing a classical violin solo terrifies Stirling. But, she said, the trepidation is rooted in her relationship with classical music and in the contrast of styles between classical violin and her signature amalgamation of pop, hip-hop, rock and electronic.

"I grew up playing classical music all the way up through my teenage years, till I went to college," Stirling said. "The classical community can be quite cutthroat. It's a hard world to be a part of, and I felt like I got a little burned by it. So I almost had a breakup with classical music years ago, after I started my own journey with this different kind of music."

Stirling's tenuous relationship with classical music, which came after a much-criticized performance she did with a symphony orchestra in London, came a few years after she made the transition away from pure classical violin.

"I thought, 'I'm good enough to make it in the classical world. I'll be somewhere in the back of the orchestra. But I'm never gonna get to choose what I play. I'm never gonna get to be a soloist,'" she said. "That was a moment where I needed to figure out what I liked about this and if I want to keep going enough to do that. That's when I ended up swaying a little bit."

That sway had started when Stirling joined a rock band while in high school in Arizona. But it really took off after she appeared on "AGT" in 2010. That performance led to her music video for "Spontaneous Me" and her YouTube channel, where her videos received millions of views, propelling her to stardom.

Stirling's still on top of the online world, now doing TikTok videos to connect with another generation.

"The thing I'm best at is performing and making music; it's not marketing," she said. "But I've had to learn to be a marketer. I've had to learn to think like a Gen Z. It used to be I had to try to think, 'What would millennials like?' I was a millennial, so it was a lot easier."

That marketing to each generation, however, has, for the last decade, made Stirling an influence on kids — boys and girls — who come to her shows and let her know that she's changed their lives.

"It's so heartwarming every time someone comes up and tells you that they pursued something — 'We started playing the violin,' or they started dancing — whatever it may be because they resonated with something I did," Stirling said.

Even though it was about six weeks away when we talked, Stirling said she was looking forward to returning to Pinewood Bowl, where she played in 2015, in large part because "we've got a hometown boy from there."

That would be drummer Drew Steen, a 2005 Lincoln Southeast graduate, who's been in Stirling's band since she began touring in 2012.

"I'm very lucky I tour with my best friends," Stirling said. "We've toured together for so long. We started as strangers, but they've become my family."

With that, Stirling was off to try to get a few hours of sleep. She was flying out of Rome in the morning as her tour headed to Greece, Lollapalooza in Paris, Poland, Spain and Germany before returning to the U.S. and, Monday, Pinewood Bowl.

